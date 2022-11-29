Did Mike Tyson fight Lennox Lewis with a broken back?

Mike Tyson didn't fight Lennox Lewis with a broken back, but he was severely compromised heading into the contest.

In 2002, the two heavyweights met in one of the biggest matchups in the history of the sport. For years, a possible Tyson and Lewis fight was teased but never happened. Luckily, fans got the clash, but it was a bit late.

By that point in his career, 'Iron Mike' was clearly past his prime. With substance abuse issues and a clear lack of focus, the former champion was dominated by Lewis. Beyond the first round, Tyson was battered en route to an eight-round knockout loss.

The following February, Mike Tyson returned to the ring against Clifford Etienne. The bout was viewed as a tune-up ahead of a rematch against Lewis, and it sure looked like it. Tyson got the knockout inside a minute of the first round.

Following the win, the former heavyweight champion gave one of the most iconic post-fight interviews ever. Discussing the fight with Jim Gray, Tyson proclaimed that he broke his back. When questioned about the injury, the champion declined to elaborate, simply saying it was a spinal issue.

In the years after the fight, Tyson noted that his back wasn't broken, but he had been struggling with injuries in his back for years.

Did Mike Tyson have a rematch with Lennox Lewis?

Despite a lot of talk, there was no rematch between Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.

Following 'Iron Mike' getting the knockout win over Clifford Etienne, the pair went back to the drawing board. The expectation was that the two heavyweight legends would face off during the summer of 2003.

However, Tyson declined a quick turnaround and stated he would need two more tune-ups before facing Lewis again. 'The Lion' was understandably not happy with the plan, as he planned to retire that year.

They put plans for a rematch on hold as Lewis turned his attention towards a clash with a young Vitali Klitschko. The undercard of the event was supposed to be Tyson's return against Oleg Maskayev. However, he wound up pulling out.

Lennox Lewis went on to defeat 'Dr. Ironfist' by stoppage in one of the greatest heavyweight clashes ever. However, he retired after the fight, putting an end to any hopes that he would have a rematch with Mike Tyson. Within two more fights, the latter too had retired.

