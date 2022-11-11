Did Mike Tyson and George Foreman ever fight? 

Sadly, Mike Tyson and George Foreman never clashed in their careers.

The 90s was the greatest era of heavyweight boxing. 'Iron Mike' and 'Big George' were two of the biggest names at the time. However, there were several other huge names such as Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, and more.

The biggest reason why the decade is the best in heavyweight history is that almost all the major names fought each other. This is in stark contrast to the modern era of boxing where it's not seen as often.

Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield fought twice, and so did Tyson and 'The Real Deal'. 'Iron Mike' also fought both men. Other names such as Riddick Bowe, Ray Mercer, Tommy Morrison, Michael Moorer, and more were all major names unafraid to fight anyone.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag OTD 1996 - Evander Holyfield TKO 11 Mike Tyson at MGM Grand, Las Vegas. Wins WBA Heavyweight Title. Fight of the Year and Upset of the Year. OTD 1996 - Evander Holyfield TKO 11 Mike Tyson at MGM Grand, Las Vegas. Wins WBA Heavyweight Title. Fight of the Year and Upset of the Year. https://t.co/BxghnFdhww

However, not all the big names fought in that era, with arguably the biggest example being Mike Tyson vs. George Foreman not occurring. The matchup not happening is made more disappointing considering that given their name value, the bout could've been made.

Decades later, the reason why the clash never happened isn't known. However, some have claimed that Tyson avoided the matchup due to Foreman being a bad stylistic challenge.

George Foreman discusses fighting Mike Tyson

In a 2019 interview with ESPN, George Foreman discussed his ill-fated matchup with Mike Tyson.

'Big George' is likely one of the toughest matchups for most fighters in heavyweight history. Foreman was massive for the time, had an iron chin, a good gas tank later in his career, and insane punching power, as evidenced by his win over Michael Moorer.

b0xingfan @b0xingfan #OnThisDay - In 1994, George Foreman defeated Michael Moorer by KO in round 10 of 12 to win the WBA, IBF & Lineal heavyweight titles. #OnThisDay - In 1994, George Foreman defeated Michael Moorer by KO in round 10 of 12 to win the WBA, IBF & Lineal heavyweight titles. https://t.co/0XUVYOnK9v

Meanwhile, Tyson had a gas tank problem, which hit extremely hard but was smaller for the division, which would benefit Foreman. For this reason, many fans have always believed that 'Iron Mike' avoided the clash.

However, as George Foreman explains, neither man really had much in the fight. In the interview, the former champion revealed that he wasn't enthusiastic about fighting Tyson, stating:

"I didn't want a part of Mike Tyson. He was a monster.. Those are the kind of guys you see in a nightmare. You want to wake up and say, 'So glad that's a dream.' I didn't want any part of Mike Tyson - no way."

However, Foreman also opined that Tyson was likely happy not to fight him as well, saying:

"He was scared and I was glad of that."

Poll : 0 votes