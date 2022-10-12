Did Tyson Fury announce his retirement from boxing?

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from the sport multiple times. Going back to 2016, 'The Gypsy King' had his boxing license suspended after he admitted to using cocaine to cope with depression. Following the suspension, he announced his retirement from boxing.

However, he went on to return to the boxing ring in June 2018 against Sefer Seferi. Tyson Fury was eager to become a world champion again and went on to realize his dream after beating Deontay Wilder in their rematch in 2020.

Fury announced his retirement from the sport yet again this year following his win over Dillian Whyte. 'The Gypsy King' took on Whyte in April earlier this year and suggested that he had done everything there was to do in the sport and claimed that he was hanging up his gloves for good following his sixth-round KO victory.

Who is Tyson Fury fighting next?

As mentioned earlier, 'The Gypsy King' is looking to get into the ring sometime soon. Interestingly, Fury wants to fight in December and has been looking for opponents for a while now.

Earlier, it was suggested that Fury would take on Anthony Joshua. However, the negotiations fell apart and the fight failed to materialize. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his next opponent.

However, it looks like Fury might have finally found his next opponent.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Now told by Queensberry rep that Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III not confirmed yet. Chisora undoubtedly frontrunner, but contracts not signed as things stand. Now told by Queensberry rep that Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III not confirmed yet. Chisora undoubtedly frontrunner, but contracts not signed as things stand.

As per the latest reports, Derek Chisora has emerged as the front runner to take on Fury next. Interestingly, the two have fought twice before. Their first meeting came in 2011 and ended in a unanimous decision victory for 'The Gypsy King'. The two entered the boxing ring again three years later in 2014 and the current WBC Heavyweight Champion walked away victorious yet again, courtesy of a tenth-round stoppage.

Since the news broke, Fury's manager and Queensberry Promotions' Frank Warren has provided an update on a potential Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora trilogy bout.

Poll : 0 votes