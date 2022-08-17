"I want to fight both of them, win, lose, or draw" - Dillian Whyte discusses matchups with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Dillian Whyte wouldn't mind facing Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua in his return to the boxing ring.

'The Body Snatcher' has been out of action since his showdown with Tyson Fury in April. That outing saw Whyte lose in lopsided fashion as he was knocked out in round six in front of the 90,000 fans inside Wembley Stadium in the U.K.

The loss saw Whyte move to the back of the line in the heavyweight division and was a huge setback for the former WBC interim heavyweight champion's career. Heading into the Fury bout, the Brit had won 12 of his last 13 contests and scored knockouts over names such as Alexander Povetkin and Derek Chisora.

However, Whyte is now ready to pick up the pieces. While he's been quiet and out of the spotlight since his knockout loss to Fury, the former champion is ready to make a splash in his return. In fact, he wants to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2.

The two heavyweights square off this Saturday night, and Whyte wouldn't mind facing the winner or the loser of the bout. In an interview with Sky Sports, he stated:

"I want to fight both of them, win, lose, or draw. I want to fight the best fighters in my era. I don't care. Win, lose, or draw, I want to fight the best people — that's what I think we should focus on. We're prizefighters, we're in show business. We need to give fans and supporters big fights."

Watch Dillian Whyte's comments in the video below:

Has Dillian Whyte fought Anthony Joshua before?

Dillian Whyte hasn't shared the ring with Oleksandr Usyk, but he has fought Anthony Joshua.

'The Body Snatcher' faced off with 'AJ' in December 2015. The bout took place before the two had fought for world titles, but they were still quite competent boxers at the time.

Whyte rocked the future world champion in round one, but the latter was able to recover. Joshua wound up scoring a devastating fifth-round finish to get the victory.

Since then, the two have won multiple championships and solidified themselves as top contenders in the division. While a fight with Oleksandr Usyk would also be entertaining, there's no doubt that more history exists between Whyte and Joshua.

However, a potential fight between the two depends on how the bout between 'The Cat' and 'AJ' goes this Saturday.

