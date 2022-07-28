"AJ against Dillian Whyte is another fight" - Eddie Hearn reveals big fight options for Dillian Whyte

English boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has voiced his thoughts on potential matchups for Dillian Whyte following his most recent defeat to Tyson Fury in April. Despite his knockout loss to the WBC Champion, he is still regarded as one of the top-tier heavyweights in the world today.

With all the talent in Whyte's weight class, there are many possible fights for him in the future and a rematch against Anthony Joshua seems to be a popular one for the fans.

The pair have shared a long-running rivalry since their amateur days and this has continued in their professional journeys too. Joshua was victorious when they clashed in 2015 but Whyte also managed to rock the former Olympian during the bout.

While doing an interview with iFL TV, Hearn expressed his thoughts on Whyte's possibilities:

"Obviously AJ [Anthony Joshua] is with us, he's with DAZN and AJ against Dillian Whyte is another fight, probably like AJ/[Tyson] Fury, that will always happen. There's big fights [for Whyte], Dillian Whyte against [Deontay] Wilder is a big fight, a big fight. We can deliver that in many different countries and we have some huge fights out there for Dillian Whyte, globally."

Watch Hearn's full interview here:

Eddie Hearn expresses his urge to keep Dillian Whyte with Matchroom Boxing amid numerous offers

Dillian Whyte's contract with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing is coming to an end. The English promoter is keen to keep the heavyweight under his promotion. Matchroom have now, of course, parted ways with Sky Sports and are in partnership with digital streaming platform DAZN.

With Whyte being a key asset in the heavyweight division and in British boxing, 'The Body Snatcher' is attracting several offers from many broadcasters and promoters.

During the interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn commented on Whyte's current situation:

"He's had an offer from us, he's had an offer from Sky, he's had an offer from BT, and I feel that the best years of Dillian Whyte's career have been with us [Matchroom]. I think we've done an unbelievable job with him... We really want to work with Dillian, he's a great fighter, I like him personally, always done great business but it'll have to be right for us, it'll have to be right for him."

Whyte's latest bout against Fury was broadcast on BT Sports, which could play a factor in his decision. However, he has spent most of his career on Sky Sports due to Matchroom being their partner for so long.

Watch Whyte's most recent fight against Tyson Fury here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far