"Very big fight news this week" - Eddie Hearn drops fight news hint as Conor Benn enters training camp for his next matchup

Conor Benn is set to take a huge step up in his fighting career by facing a much more reputable name in the sport of boxing. His promoter Eddie Hearn has been suggesting over recent months that Benn's next opponent will be a much bigger challenge.

All the whispers have pointed towards Chris Eubank Jr. for a mega domestic fight that will continue the rivalry of the fighters' respective bloodlines. Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. were two of Britain's greatest boxers and share one of the biggest rivalries in the history of the sport.

Eubank Jr., of course, is a middleweight and Benn is a welterweight, but it looks as though they will meet halfway through a catchweight agreement.

While doing an interview on The DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn spoke on Benn's next outing:

“We talked about this big fight coming. I’m pretty confident we’re gonna give you some very big fight news this week."

View Hearn's comments via talkSPORT's Michael Benson here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn: "We've talked about this big fight coming. I'm pretty confident we're gonna give you some very big fight news this week." [ @DAZNBoxing Show] Eddie Hearn: "We've talked about this big fight coming. I'm pretty confident we're gonna give you some very big fight news this week." [@DAZNBoxing Show]

Will a Conor Benn fight announcement be revealed this week?

With Conor Benn releasing a video of him in fight camp and stating that the camp has begun, it suggests that the agreement for his next contest is nearing completion. This being accompanied by Hearn's confidence of an announcement being made this week, highlights that negotiations are being wrapped up.

To further this, both Benn and Eubank have gone back and forth on social media over the last week, conveying a clear build-up that is beginning to brew.

Fight camps can usually last around 12 weeks, meaning that Benn's next fight may come as early as October. This could, of course, vary and be even sooner, but with the fighter already in his camp, it looks positive for fight fans.

Watch Benn hit the heavy bag in fight camp here:

Conor Nigel Benn @ConorNigel The Team Benn camp has started! The Team Benn camp has started! https://t.co/jGdTNiiDm4

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far