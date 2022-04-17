Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden: Fight Results and Highlight

Conor Benn and Chris van Heerden collided in Manchester tonight.

The bout was expected to be the biggest test of 'The Destroyer's career to date. The 25-year-old son of the legendary Nigel Benn had received boatloads of hype thanks to his undefeated record and knockout power.

Sitting at 20-0 heading into his showdown with Van Heerden, Benn came off a ruthless knockout victory over Chris Algeri last December. While rumored matchups with Kell Brook and Chris Eubank Jr. were on the table, he instead took on the South African.

Van Heerden didn't come in with as much hype as his British foe. However, he is still a respected former welterweight champion. Despite having shared the ring with names such as Errol Spence Jr. and Jaron Ennis, the 34-year-old was a modest underdog for Benn.

The undercard didn't generate as much attention as the headliner, but there were still notable names in the prelims. Bouts included a light-heavyweight showdown between Chris Billam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy, and Campbell Hatton vs. Ezequiel Gregores.

See the full results of the Benn vs. van Heerden card below:

Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden full card results:

Conor Benn def. Chris van Heerden via second-round knockout (0:59)

Conor Benn passed his biggest test with flying colors. In the first round it was a normal feel-out process, but in the second 'The Destroyer' went on the attack. Not too long later, Benn landed a vicious right hand that hurt van Heerden badly. A follow-up combination later, he handed the South African the second stoppage loss of his career.

Chris Billam-Smith def. Tommy McCarthy via eighth-round knockout (1:28)

In the co-main event Chris Billam-Smith scored a big knockout victory. While Tommy McCarthy fought admirably, his night came to an end in round eight. In a shot that would foreshadow what was to come in the headliner, Billam-Smith landed a huge straight right that ended the night.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



with a superb finish in the 8th round - THAT POWER



#BennVanHeerden 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐋𝐋 @ChrisBillam with a superb finish in the 8th round - THAT POWER 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐋𝐋@ChrisBillam with a superb finish in the 8th round - THAT POWER 😤#BennVanHeerden https://t.co/IT6boGAeI3

Alycia Baumgardner def. Edith Soledad Matthysse via unanimous decision (100-90 3x)

Jack Cullen def. Vladimir Belujsky via points decision (80-72)

Campbell Hatton def. Ezequiel Gregores via points decision (60-50)

Jordan Thompson def. Mariano Angel Gudino via second-round TKO.

Thomas Whittaker Hart def. Ben Ridings via points decision

Luke Evans draws with Miguel Cesar Antin

James Metcalf def. Evgenii Vazem via fifth-round TKO

Edited by Phil Dillon