Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora has opened up on his thoughts on Jake Paul being potentially ranked by the WBC.

Jake Paul is set to return to the boxing ring this weekend in a highly anticipated clash against Tommy Fury. The bout will take place on Sunday, February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Going into the fight, it was announced by the president of WBC that 'The Problem Child', who will be fighting in his seventh pro-fight, will be officially ranked by the WBC in the cruiserweight category if he manages to beat Fury.

The news didn't sit well with many boxing pugilists who believe this is unfair to "real" boxers, including Derek Chisora. During a recent interview, 'Del Boy' spoke about the same and suggested that the move would be a disgrace to boxing:

"I don't think so, I don't know why. It is hard enough for real athletes, for real boxers to get those rankings. But then WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman decides to give double ranking because he's getting some greens in his back pocket. No, that is a disgrace to boxing. That is unfair."

Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury is not tougher than Anderson Sila or Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury is billed as Jake Paul's toughest test so far. However, 'The Problem Child' doesn't seem to be taking 'TNT' all that seriously. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul spoke about his upcoming fight against Fury.

During the interview, Paul was asked if Tommy Fury was tougher than his previous opponent Anderson Silva. To which 'The Problem Child' replied by suggesting that 'TNT' is definitely not tougher than the Brazilian. He said:

"No. F**k no. That's an insult to Anderson. No, not tougher than Anderson. Not tougher than Tyron [Woodley]. I think he's faster than both of them, I think he throws more punches than both of them, but not tougher. Definitely not tougher."

Paul was then asked if he would be disappointed if he didn't knock him out, he said:

"Yes. Yes. 100 percent. This is a must knock out fight for me, personally, because I know I can do it. I would just be letting myself down.

