"He won maybe maximum four" - Dmitry Bivol confused by scorecards for Canelo Alvarez fight

Dmitry Bivol had a bad feeling when scorecards began being read for his win over Canelo Alvarez.

Last Saturday night, the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion was a big underdog when he stepped into the ring with the Mexican superstar. Against the odds, Bivol put on a boxing clinic against Alvarez.

The Russian dominated the contest, first finding a home for the jab before landing many blistering combinations. There was little doubt as to who the winner was when the bout ended. Despite that, Bivol nearly lost the fight on the scorecards after 12 rounds.

The bout wound up being ruled in Bivol's favor as he won 115-113 on all scorecards. Despite finding the right winner, the judges were widely criticized. On the DAZN Boxing Show, Bivol decided to give his thoughts on the judging.

“When I hear that 115-113, for one second I thought, ‘Oh, maybe, it’s not my day today.' But when I heard ‘Still,’ yeah, they made the right decision. [He won] maybe maximum four [rounds], I think."

Oscar De La Hoya discusses Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez judging

Dmitry Bivol is not alone in his thoughts on the scorecards of his fight with Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar's former manager Oscar De La Hoya seems to agree with the champ.

In the aftermath of the contest, the judging was widely criticized. Names such as Logan Paul and Teddy Atlas took time to voice their frustrations online. Now, joining them is former world champion Oscar De La Hoya.

'The Golden Boy' discussed the fight in an interview with FightHype. De La Hoya seemed just as confused by the judging as everyone else. The former champion even noted that his father attended the event and told him after the 10th round that Alvarez needed a knockout.

As fans would later find out, that wasn't the case, as the bout was tied heading into the final rounds. Discussing the judging of Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya said:

"My dad was sitting in Canelo's section there. After the 10th round, he was like, 'There's no way he can win unless he knocks him out.' They were close, they were too close for comfort. I don't know what it is, that's boxing."

Watch Oscar De La Hoya discuss the judging in Bivol vs. Alvarez below:

