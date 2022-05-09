"Bivol wasn't simply too big for Alvarez; he was too good" - Mike Coppinger on Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez

On Saturday, Dmitry Bivol defeated Canelo Alvarez and retained his WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Title. Alvarez was the favorite in the lead-up to the bout. However, the light heavyweight champion controlled the fight, particularly in the late rounds, and claimed a decisive victory.

It has been suggested that Alvarez suffered from an Icarus moment - that he attempted to fly too close to the sun. As he began his career at welterweight, and has reigned most dominantly at super middleweight, this assessment seems fair.

In an article for ESPN, Mike Coppinger wrote that Bivol outmatched Alvarez in both size and skill:

"Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) wasn't simply too big for Alvarez; he was too good. His precise punching, excellent footwork and jab were far too much for Alvarez to contend with in his second 175-pound title bid. Most of all, perhaps, Bivol's temperament won the fight."

Coppinger highlighted the importance of giving Bivol his fair dues rather than simply chalking his victory up to an error on the part of Canelo Alvarez.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez

Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez ended in a unanimous decision victory for the champion. Prior to Bivol, only Floyd Mayweather Jr. could boast a win over the current pound-for-pound king.

It is true, as Coppinger says, that Bivol was particularly calm in the ring. He boxed with a clean and composed technical style largely associated with the former-Soviet region. Bivol, who was born in the Soviet Union, has joined others such as Gennadiy Golovkin and the Klitschko brothers, who have used the style to great success on the world stage.

No Nonsense Boxing @NNBoxing 🏼 #boxing #CaneloBivol Can’t stop thinking about Bivol’s performance, absolute genius of a fighter🧠 Winning nearly every round, he controlled, frustrated and hurt Canelo. When was the last time someone did that to a P4P KING, making them look ordinary? Incredible Can’t stop thinking about Bivol’s performance, absolute genius of a fighter🧠 Winning nearly every round, he controlled, frustrated and hurt Canelo. When was the last time someone did that to a P4P KING, making them look ordinary? Incredible 👏🏼 #boxing #CaneloBivol https://t.co/whVBLUGQfu

Alvarez is known for challenging himself for the sake of legacy. As a Super Middleweight Champion, he fought anyone who held claim to the title until he reigned undisputed. He challenged Mayweather, the then pound-for-pound best, in his prime. He also took two bouts with Gennadiy Golovkin, the most feared middleweight on the planet, while he was climbing the ranks.

A rematch is on the table and the challenger will likely want to avenge his loss. However, it may be that the title of king of the light heavyweight division will simply remain beyond his grasp.

