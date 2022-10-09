Does Mike Tyson lisp? What is lisp disorder?

Yes, Mike Tyson does have a lisp. Tyson’s speech has been a matter of discussion for several years, with some people labeling the condition to be a case of CTE. Tyson was in the sport of boxing for 20 years as a professional and took a fair amount of punishment to the head.

However, Mike Tyson’s lisp goes back to his childhood days.

Lisp is a speech impediment that usually develops during childhood. The disorder often gets cured on its own but at times needs medical attention. Those with the impediment generally have problems pronouncing the letters 's' and 'z'.

Learn more about the condition below:

In an interview with The Guardian in 2014, the youngest Heavyweight Champion ever explained that he was bullied for the condition when he was a kid:

“I was a pudgy kid, very shy and I spoke with a lisp. The kids call me 'Little fairy boy’.” [H/T: barkmanoil.com]

Mike Tyson also claimed to have been punched in the throat in 2015, which he cites as the reason behind his voice. During a chat with BBC Radio, the boxing great said:

“I got punched in the throat in 2015 and it left me with a blood clot in the throat. So it causes me to talk like this. I was supposed to have it removed and I got too afraid.”

Mike Tyson also spoke about suffering from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in an interview with GQ. TBI is caused due to taking too many blows to the head and can lead to speech problems.

How is Mike Tyson doing right now?

Mike Tyson recently dropped a video of him training where he looked to be in great shape. Tyson turned back the clock as he displayed power on the mitts. It is unclear whether the video was recently shot or whether it's from Tyson's training camp for the Roy Jones Jr. fight in 2020. Notwithstanding, the sight of him fiercely training was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

He was rumored to continue appearing in exhibitions after a successful bout against Roy Jones Jr. Nevertheless, the heavyweight legend hasn't confirmed anything yet and it doesn't seem like he will step through the ropes anytime soon.

Tyson has been participating in movies and several cinematic projects. He seems pretty busy with his life outside the boxing sphere and doesn't need to put his life in danger anymore.

