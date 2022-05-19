Don Moore says Roger Mayweather gave him the blue print to beat Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. steps back into the ring with Don Moore this Saturday, May 21 in Dubai. The fight was originally scheduled for earlier this month but was postponed due to the UAE President's death.

The bout will be an exhibition match - Mayweather's third such fight since retirement. Whereas, it will be Moore's first fight since 2016, when he fought DeShaun Williams.

Don Moore has spent a lot of time in the ring with Mayweather, as he served as a sparring partner for him in preparation for a number of his fights. He has a professional record of 18-0-1, though most of his fights were with journeymen boxers.

Moore recently told Boxing Scene that he believes he can defeat Mayweather. In fact, he says that Roger Mayweather gave him the 'blueprint' to defeat the undefeated former pound-for-pound best:

"I can be the first man to beat Floyd Mayweather. I have the blueprint. Roger Mayweather, Floyds' uncle, prepared me to beat anyone."

Roger Mayweather, the boxer's uncle, was a well-known trainer and former pro fighter before his death in 2020. He worked with both men in the gym.

Floyd Mayweather vs. 'Dangerous' Don Moore

Both men have so much experience in the ring with one another. Hence, the bout between Mayweather and Moore is likely going to be comfortable for both fighters. It will most likely be a demonstration of technical boxing ability more than a highly competitive bout.

Mayweather has stepped into the ring with some of the best boxers in modern history, including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar de la Hoya, and Canelo Alvarez. He has far more experience than his opponent and is unlikely to find himself under duress during the clash.

b0xingfan @b0xingfan #OnThisDay - In 2007, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Oscar De La Hoya by SD12 to win the WBC junior middleweight title. #OnThisDay - In 2007, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Oscar De La Hoya by SD12 to win the WBC junior middleweight title. https://t.co/vlKkmeK3Z3

Yet, Don Moore has been emphasizing his knowledge of Mayweather's style. In his interview, Moore also said:

"My style of fighting and what I do in the ring, nobody has seen, because I haven't had that perfect opportunity to showcase my talent. But now I'm blessed to be able to fight in Dubai and showcase the talent that I have, showcase the undefeated fighter that I am against Floyd Mayweather in front of the whole world. It's going to be action packed. Don't go get no popcorn. Don't blink."

Moore also told Boxing Scene that he hopes to fight YouTube star Jake Paul following the fight.

Edited by Aditya Singh