Ebanie Bridges meets with Eddie Hearn to express gratitude and plan next steps

Ebanie Bridges met with Eddie Hearn to talk about her next steps as a fighter.

On Saturday, Bridges defeated María Cecilia Román and claimed the IBF Bantamweight title that Román had been holding since 2017.

Hearn is one of the most prominent and influential promoters in boxing today. He is the Chairman of Matchroom Boxing and the son of Barry Hearn. After meeting with him on March 29, Bridges posted on Twitter, expressing her appreciation publicly:

"Without the support, belief & platform Eddie provides my dreams (& many others) wouldn’t be possible. So thank u, & I’m looking forward to what lays ahead for me"

The future looks bright!!!



Ebanie Bridges: The IBF Bantamweight Champion

On March 26, Ebanie Bridges won a unanimous decision victory over the reigning IBF Bantamweight Champion, María Cecilia Román, to claim the title.

Bridges has significant popular support; however, her victory over Román came as a surprise to many. While Román has fought 150 professional rounds, Bridges only began boxing in 2019, after leaving a career in bodybuilding, and has fought just 53 professional rounds.

In April 2021, Bridges had her first and only loss in a ten-round battle with Shannon Courtney for the WBA Bantamweight Title. Four months later, in early August, she proved her mettle by stopping journeyman boxer Bec Connolly in the third round of a scheduled eight.

This weekend, Bridges wore the reigning champion down with well-placed power punches and a strong jab. As commentators noted throughout the fight, her jab did not feature prominently in earlier fights. Prior to this bout, Bridges primarily relied upon her power.

On Saturday, the technical advancements made in a training camp run by Mark Tibbs, who has also trained 'The Body Snatcher' Dillian Whyte, were on full display.

Check out the fight between Bridges and Maria Cecilia Roman here:

Edited by John Cunningham