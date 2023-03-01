Eddie Hearn advises Jake Paul to not box "anyone with ability", suggests KSI match next

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has given his thoughts on Jake Paul's future in boxing.

'The Problem Child' went up against Tommy Fury this past weekend. In what was his first fight against a real boxer, Paul was handed his maiden career loss. While the fight was extremely close and 'TNT' won via split decision, it was clear that the 26-year-old has a long way to go if he wants to become a real contender in the sport of boxing.

Speaking about Jake Paul and his future in boxing, Eddie Hearn suggested that he shouldn't fight anyone with real boxing ability because the 26-year-old will get beat every time he does so.

During a recent episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn suggested that 'The Problem Child' should fight KSI next and said:

"The rematch, I know people will watch it, but we've seen what they are, not very good… Fight KSI, it's absolutely massive. Because the reality is any time you fight anyone with any ability, you will get beat."

Jake Paul wants the rematch against Tommy Fury before fighting KSI

'The Problem Child' went into his fight against Tommy Fury to prove that he's a real fighter. However, after falling just short in beating 'TNT', the naysayers have been proven right, at least for the time being.

However, Jake Paul is motivated to prove the haters wrong. During the post-fight press-conference, 'The Problem Child' revealed that he would go for a rematch against Tommy Fury first before taking on KSI. He said:

"I think I gotta go get this one back and KSI is yet to fight a real opponent so we don't even know his actual skill level but obviously that is still a massive fight but I'm gonna go back for this rematch. I just talked to Tommy back in the medical room and he's like, 'let's go, let's do it again' and he's down for it. So, I think that will be the focus first and foremost. I'm gonna prove that I can go and fight a better fight than I did tonight and get that W."

Take a look at the clip below:

