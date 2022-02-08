"A left hook that can turn your lights out"- Eddie Hearn claims Dillian Whyte can beat any heavyweight 

Eddie Hearn claims Dillian Whyte has the ability to beat any heavyweight on his night thanks to his vicious left hook.

Whyte is set to take on Tyson Fury in the coming months. Speaking about the same, his promoter has expressed his thoughts on the 'The Body Snatcher's' chances of beating 'The Gypsy King'.

Hearn recently sat down for an interview with talkSPORT. The Matchroom Boxing promoter suggested that Fury is the best heavyweight on paper. He also accepted that the reigning WBC Heavyweight Champion would be the favorite going into the fight, but believes Whyte's vicious left hook can put anyone to sleep. He said:

"Fury is at the moment on paper, the best heavyweight in the world. But Dillian Whyte can beat all the heavyweights on his night and he has the equalizer with you know, he's a tremendous body puncher, he has a left hook that can turn your lights out as well. Fury's the favorite going into the fight, there's no doubt about that but you know, I think Whyte's a very live dog in that fight."

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview with talkSPORT below:

Dillian Whyte has recieved the contract to fight Tyson Fury

After months of not being able to agree on terms to make the Dillian Whyte vs. Tyson Fury bout happen, it seems like the fight will be announced very soon. Michael Benson has reported that 'The Body Snatcher' has received a contract for his highly anticipated matchup against Fury.

Benson, via Eddie Hearn, revealed on Twitter that the contract is currently being reviewed and it won't be long until the deal is set in stone.

"Dillian Whyte has now received his contract for the Tyson Fury fight, Eddie Hearn told me today. Contract being reviewed by Whyte's lawyers, though Hearn doesn't envisage many issues before this is signed and the bout is finalised."

It is safe to say that the official fight announcement is inching closer. It will be interesting to see whether Whyte can hand Fury his first pro-boxing defeat or whether 'The Gypsy King' continues to dominate the division.

