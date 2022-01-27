"He'll get knocked out"- Eddie Hearn claims Tyson Fury will get knocked out by Dillian Whyte 

Eddie Hearn has claimed Tyson Fury will get knocked out by Dillian Whyte.

After all of the drama surrounding Whyte vs. Fury, and the inability of both camps to come to terms with making the fight happen, it looks like 'The Gypsy King' and Dillian Whyte will finally be entering the boxing ring soon.

Eddie Hearn blasted Tyson Fury in a recent interview with iFL TV. Hearn claimed that 'The Gypsy King' is going to get beat by Dillian Whyte. He said:

"What Fury wants to do is to have a little easy one in March, that's what he really wants to do. Now, he's gonna have to fight Dillian Whyte and by the way, after all this kerfuffle he'll get beat by Dillian Whyte, he'll get knocked out by Dillian Whyte."

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview with iFL TV below:

It is safe to say that Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte is in its closing stages and the fight announcement could come in at any time. Interestingly, Fury himself recently shared a poster of his potential fight against Whyte on his Instagram. It remains to be seen when the two will cross paths in the boxing ring.

Tyson Fury claims he can't wait to punch Dillian Whyte's face

'The Gypsy King' has been finding it hard to book a fight for a while now. However, as mentioned earlier, it looks like Fury might be stepping inside the boxing ring to face WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Fury recently shared a video calling upon Dillian Whyte to train hard. While claiming he can't wait to punch Whyte's face, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"I can't wait to punch Dillian Whyte's face right in, mate. I'm going to give him the best hiding he's ever had in his life, boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker because you're getting annihilated, bum."

Watch Fury's callout for Dillian Whyte below:

Also Read Article Continues below

With this mega heavyweight bout looking closer than ever, fans can certainly expect to be entertained in the build-up thanks to two big mouthed trash talkers in Whyte and Fury.

Edited by John Cunningham