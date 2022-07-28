"I think someone from Tyson's team has reached out" - Eddie Hearn discusses Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3

According to Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora could be throwing down again soon.

'The Gypsy King' retired from the sport of professional boxing following his knockout win over Dillian Whyte earlier this year. However, almost instantly after he decided to call it quits, Fury was rumored for multiple possible matchups.

He was quickly linked to a possible boxing match with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. However, the focus quickly shifted to Fury fighting the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk next month in Saudi Arabia.

The Brit was recently linked to an exhibition boxing match with Thor Bjornsson. However, another new name has come up in the possible Fury sweepstakes and is a familiar face for the WBC heavyweight champion.

Derek Chisora is fresh off his win over Kubrat Pulev earlier this month. According to his promoter Eddie Hearn, he could be getting another huge matchup next. In an interview with IFL TV, the head of Matchroom Boxing revealed that someone from Fury's camp reached out to Chisora.

In the interview, the boxing promoter stated:

"I think someone from Tyson's team has reached out to Chisora about fighting him in December. Who knows whether he's gonna come back? I don't know. But, that's fight massive."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview with IFL TV below:

Have Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora fought before?

If Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora fight again, it'll be the third time that the two heavyweights have shared the ring with each other.

'The Gypsy King' and 'Del Boy' have a complicated history with each other. The two heavyweights rose around the same time. They met in 2011 in a battle of regional prospects with the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles on the line.

The bout was a solid unanimous decision victory for Fury as he utilized his size and defense to secure the win. Over three years later, the two met as they took the leap from regional contenders to worldwide superstars.

Steve Boxman @SteveBoxman 6 years ago today



Tyson Fury beat Derek Chisora (RTD 10) for the second time to win the British and European titles and earn a shot against Wladimir Klitschko.



Billy Joe Saunders beat Chris Eubank Jr on a card that featured 4 British title fights.



6 years ago todayTyson Fury beat Derek Chisora (RTD 10) for the second time to win the British and European titles and earn a shot against Wladimir Klitschko.Billy Joe Saunders beat Chris Eubank Jr on a card that featured 4 British title fights.https://t.co/rPdFcffHGF

In November 2014, with title hopes on the line, Fury dominated Chisora. In the 10th round, he secured a massive knockout that led to him receiving a title shot against Wladimir Klitschko the following year.

Eight years later, Fury and Chisora are good friends. However, if enough money is there, it's likely that the two heavyweights will have no problem throwing it down again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far