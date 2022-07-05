Comparison of Kubrat Pulev's and Derek Chisora's last five fights

Kubrat Pulev and Derek Chisora head into their rematch on extremely different paths.

'The Cobra' and 'Del Boy' last clashed in May 2016. In what was a back-and-forth fight, Pulev scored an impressive decision victory. The win was the Bulgarian's third in an eight-fight winning streak. Nearly five years later, Pulev and Chisora are set to battle again.

However, they head into their rematch on very different paths. In their last five fights, Kubrat Pulev has had much more success. In his last five contests, the 41-year-old has won four of them. The sole loss came to Anthony Joshua back in December 2020.

Excluding that knockout defeat at the hands of 'AJ', Pulev has had an impressive run given his age. Last time out, he scored a unanimous decision victory over Jerry Forest in May. Furthermore, prior to the loss to Joshua, he had captured wins over Rydell Booker, Bogdan Dinu, and Hughie Fury.

Chisora, on the other hand, hasn't had the success of his foe. He heads into the rematch riding a three-fight losing streak, having lost decisions to Joseph Parker and Oleksandr Usyk.

To his credit, he captured knockouts of David Price and Artur Szpilka prior to his current losing streak. Nonetheless, the Brit heads into his rematch with Pulev badly needing a victory.

Will Derek Chisora end his losing streak against Kubrat Pulev?

Presently, Kubrat Pulev is the favorite in his rematch against Derek Chisora this Saturday.

'The Cobra', despite being 41 years old, has battled back against father time amazingly so far. While he's not fought many top contenders with the exception of Joshua recently, he looks great physically and has avoided taking a lot of damage in recent fights.

Chisora, too, is also no spring chicken at 38 years old. But unlike Pulev, he's been through the ringer. During his three-fight losing streak, he went through a war with Oleksandr Usyk. To follow up on the loss, he then had two barnburners with Joseph Parker.

At this point in his career, 'Del Boy' might have what it takes to redeem the loss he suffered in 2016 against Pulev. However, it's not going to be easy. From a stylistic standpoint, the Bulgarian has the advantage. He also has substantial reach and height in his favor.

However, Chisora has proved the doubters wrong time and again. Fans will see what the 38-year-old has left in the tank on Saturday (July 9) at the O2 Arena.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far