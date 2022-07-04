A look back at Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev ahead of their rematch 

Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev 2 is set to take center stage on July 9 at London's O2 Arena. The pair first met in 2016 in Hamburg, Germany.

The Bulgarian claimed victory in their first meeting after effectively using his jab to earn a narrow split decision win. The judges scored the event 116-112, 118-110, and 113-115.

The bout was an IBF World Title eliminator, meaning that Pulev went on to secure the vacant European Heavyweight Title for the second time.

The Bulgarian caught his opponent with a lot of shots when they first met and followed up his jab on numerous occasions. 'War' was hit with multiple uppercuts and straight right hands after Pulev used his jab to open up space for the heavier punches.

Derek Chisora, on the other hand, withstood the shots and his toughness was on show to the German fans. This has since become a recurring factor for the Englishman as he has proven to have a strong chin and a strong heart in the squared circle.

In recent times, Chisora has entertained huge crowds through his brawling tactics, where he finds success on the inside. This was conveyed against Pulev too, where the Brit found some rounds of success by fighting rough in tight spaces.

Watch Chisora vs. Pulev 1 here:

What's happened since Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev first fought?

It's been six years since the heavyweights first competed against each other and a lot has happened since.

Chisora has been involved in several giant events since his first clash against Pulev, including fights with Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker.

'War' famously brawled with WBC World Title challenger Dillian Whyte in two entertaining clashes. Promoter Eddie Hearn considers the fights two of the best heavyweight clashes he's ever seen.

Derek Chisora also fought against WBA and IBF World Title challenger Carlos Takam. The Englishman knocked his opponent out in the eighth round.

Meanwhile, Pulev, who is three years older than Chisora, shared the ring with Anthony Joshua in a big heavyweight clash. Joshua ultimately won the bout after knocking the Bulgarian out in the ninth-round inside Wembley Arena, London.

Before his matchup against 'AJ', Pulev also defeated Hughie Fury in October 2018. He beat the Brit in his home country via unanimous decision after a deep cut opened up above Fury's left eye.

The judges scored the bout 117–111, 118–110, and 115–113 making Pulev the mandatory challenger for the IBF Heavyweight World Title.

Watch Joshua vs. Pulev here:

