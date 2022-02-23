"We've presented him with a great opportunity" - Eddie Hearn provides update on Canelo Alvarez negotiations

Eddie Hearn has given fans some clarity on the Canelo Alvarez deal. Alvarez is all that the boxing world can talk about at the moment. The pound-for-pound king has two offers from different promotions for his next fights and boxing fans are eagerly awaiting his decision.

In an interview with iFL TV, Hearn revealed a few things about Canelo's talks with DAZN:

"Yes, we are in advanced talks with Canelo Alvarez. Yes, it would be huge for me personally, for Matchroom, for DAZN to work with Canelo Alvarez again. I'll do everything I can to try and secure that. But it's going to be a decision made by Saul [Canelo] and Eddy Reynoso. I feel like we've presented him with a great opportunity and hopefully we get the opportunity to work again."

Take a look at the interview below:

Hearn knows what Canelo brings to the table. The Mexican star is the biggest draw in boxing, and the last two times they worked together, everything went extremely well. However, Canelo is not under contract with Matchroom or DAZN and also has another offer from Al Haymon and PBC. The two offers are for completely different sets of fights.

Canelo has agreed to a deal that would see him face light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7, but the agreement is not yet finalized. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is the favorite venue to host @Canelo ’s upcoming Cinco De Mayo weekend fight, sources tell @ChavaESPN Canelo has agreed to a deal that would see him face light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7, but the agreement is not yet finalized. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is the favorite venue to host @Canelo’s upcoming Cinco De Mayo weekend fight, sources tell @ChavaESPN 🇲🇽Canelo has agreed to a deal that would see him face light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7, but the agreement is not yet finalized. https://t.co/8lwL8ilsZ1

The DAZN deal involves a fight against Dmitry Bivol followed by a trilogy fight against Gennady Golovkin. Meanwhile, the PBC offer consists of a fight against Jermall Charlo followed by a bout against David Benavidez. Canelo and Eddy Reynoso have not made a decision yet and have asked fans not to believe rumors.

Eddie Hearn reacts to Kell Brook knocking Amir Khan out

Eddie Hearn has given his thoughts on the recent Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook fight. Hearn was not in attendance for the bout since he was not promoting it and was not involved in the least. However, he did watch the contest and had a few things to say:

"Watching the fight I had a couple of thoughts. This would've been such an unbelievable fight in their primes. It was still exciting. Massive props to Khan because he was absolutely shot to pieces. He wouldn't give up."

Kell Brook put on a masterclass against Amir Khan. Although both fighters are past their primes, Brook looked much faster and stronger than Khan. After the fight, a dejected Khan even considered retiring. He tried his best to put up a fight against Brook but was no match for him.

