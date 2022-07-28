"He's trying to prove to you that he's a great" - Eddie Hearn gives Anthony Joshua updates ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua is set to face Oleksandr Usyk in their highly anticipated rematch on August 20. Amongst the build-up to the fight, the Brit is facing a lot of doubters who believe that this matchup will be a repeat of the first outcome.

In the first fight back in September 2021, the Ukrainian defeated Joshua via a unanimous decision.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, however, remains confident in his fighter and believes that the Watford-born man will rectify his mistakes. The Matchroom promoter has also expressed that 'AJ' is aiming to achieve greatness in the sport.

While doing an interview with iFL TV, Hearn spoke about Joshua's eagerness to chase greatness in boxing, where he said:

"He loves the fact that he's going straight back in with Oleksandr Usyk when everyone went, 'Don't go back in with Usyk.' Because he's trying to prove to you that he's a great […] If and when he wins, let's put him down as an all-time great."

He added:

"If Oleksandr Usyk sits on the pound-for-pound list at 1 or two or three, which he has to, and AJ beats him on August 20, then let’s see him in that pound-for-pound list."

Hearn later detailed when 'AJ' is aiming to fight after his clash with Usyk, where he said:

"The one thing he wants more than anything is activity and December will definitely be his next fight."

Joshua has already proven that he isn't afraid to fight anybody and tackle the biggest challenges, which is why his resume is so impressive.

Whether the former Olympian wins or loses in August, he will certainly be ambitious to return to the ring as soon as possible for another big challenge.

Watch Hearn's full interview here:

Eddie Hearn responds to Tyson Fury's comments on fighting Anthony Joshua for free

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury is a matchup that everybody wants to see and it would represent the biggest fight in British boxing. However, as Fury revealed that he was about to retire, the clash began to look further away than ever.

The Morecambe-based heavyweight then stated that he'd return to the ring to face his English rival if the event was free to all fans. During an interview with iFL TV, Hearn commented on Fury's claims, where he said:

"Tyson Fury has done something that is quite remarkable. I mean he's done a lot of remarkable things but one of the great skills, which I would love to have, is the ability to talk absolute b***** and for people just to believe you. [...] I certainly wouldn't let one of my fighters go into the biggest fight in boxing and do it for free and that's just being honest and nor would he."

History proves that the WBC heavyweight champion does sometimes go back on his words. Hence, a fight between the two British heavyweights is far from dead.

If Anthony Joshua can overcome his next hurdle against the Ukrainian, a domestic bout will become a real possibility.

View Tyson Fury speak about a fight with Anthony Joshua for free here:

