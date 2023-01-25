Eddie Hearn gives his prediction for rumored Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury showdown

Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul will likely defeat Tommy Fury whenever the two face off.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While 'The Spider' gave Paul the toughest fight of his career thus far, the Brazilian came up short and lost by unanimous decision.

Since then, the undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer has been linked to several names, including Andrew Tate. However, it's Tommy Fury who has emerged as Paul's most likely opponent.

The two have been scheduled to fight on two prior occasions, with 'TNT' withdrawing from both. Despite Paul proclaiming that he would never give Fury another shot, it seems that he's taken a U-turn.

Earlier this month, it was rumored that Jake Paul would fight Tommy Fury next month, likely in Saudi Arabia. While the bout is yet to be announced and finalized, it seems that Eddie Hearn already has strong opinions on the matchup.

In an interview with iFL TV, the head of Matchroom Boxing picked the YouTuber to win and stated that he should be a big favorite. In the interview, Hearn stated:

“I think it’s a good fight. Frighteningly, I make Jake quite a big favourite. It’s a 50/50 fight and in terms of levels... Jake Paul is levels above any fighter Tommy’s ever boxed – shows you his resume. I’ve watched some of Tommy, he hasn’t looked very good recently, but can he fight? If he’s actually a genuine prospect, he’ll beat Jake. If he’s not, he’ll get beat. I like the fight.”

Tyson Fury reveals plans to help brother against Jake Paul

According to Eddie Hearn, Tommy Fury might be the underdog against Jake Paul. However, 'The Gypsy King' is on his brother's side.

'TNT's rivalry with the YouTuber has become a family activity. For the U.K. press conference for their first scheduled fight, Fury brought his father, John, as well as his brother, Tyson Fury.

As for the booking next month, it seems the WBC Heavyweight Champion will have a big role in helping the younger Fury. In an interview with Seconds Out, Tyson Fury revealed his plans to assist his brother against 'The Problem Child'.

The heavyweight champion hilariously stated:

“Yeah I’m going to put a blonde wig on, and I’m going to chat absolute bollocks every day in the gym just to get him going."

