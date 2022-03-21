Eddie Hearn has made an official offer to PBC for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Derek Chisora

Eddie Hearn revealed on Instagram that he has officially made an offer to Al Haymon's PBC for a fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Derek Chisora.

'War' Chisora offered Ruiz Jr. a fight on Twitter earlier this week. It turns out Chisora was completely serious in wanting to fight 'The Destroyer'. Take a look at Michael Benson's report on Twitter:

"Eddie Hearn has revealed that he's now made an official offer to Al Haymon's PBC for Andy Ruiz Jr vs Derek Chisora. He said Ruiz Jr's camp want more money, but insisted this is still the fight he hopes to make next."

Andy Ruiz Jr. tweeted out to his fans asking them who they think he should fight next. Chisora took the opportunity and replied to the tweet asking 'The Destroyer' to come to London and fight him.

Ruiz Jr. needs to fight a big name to establish himself as a title contender once again in the division. He has had a very tumultuous last two years and will be looking to get back to winning ways. Following his loss to Anthony Joshua, he had to get surgery on his knee, change trainers, lose weight, and learn a different fighting style under Eddy Reynoso.

Eddie Hearn reveals what it was like meeting Dana White at UFC London

Eddie Hearn recently went live on his Instagram to talk to his fans and answer questions. One of the users asked him what he said to Dana White at UFC London. Hearn replied:

"To be honest with you, what a very hospitable, kind guy. I've met him a few times, he invited me to the show. Couldn't believe it when I was sitting next to him. My first UFC fight since, is it Carwin or Darwin against Lesnar? Amazing, amazing experience, great energy, great show, loved it."

Hearn went to the UFC event alongside Anthony Joshua, Frazer Clarke, and Derek Chisora. The group sat next to Dana White and enjoyed an electric event at the O2 Arena in London. Perhaps the UFC President and the Matchroom Boxing Chairman's respect for one another could lead to crossover fights between boxing and the UFC eventually.

