Eddie Hearn reveals Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev is targeted for June in Abu Dhabi

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol might finally fight later this year.

The number one complaint in the sport of boxing is that the best don't fight the best on a regular basis. The reason is that due to the number of promoters, networks, and boxers themselves, it's tough to get a fight signed.

That's especially true when it comes to big money fights, and the saga involving Beterbiev and Bivol is no different. The two men have reigned as light-heavyweight champions for a few years now, barely getting tested despite facing names such as Canelo Alvarez and Joe Smith Jr.

Dmitry Bivol fought 24 rounds in 2022 vs. Canelo and Zurdo and out landed them in 20 of those rounds https://t.co/aGlWm8ndN3

Despite the success of the two champions, they're yet to fight. That's also despite the fact that Beterbiev and Bivol have called to face one another for a while. Luckily, Eddie Hearn has revealed that the matchup is finally in the works.

Granted, it's far from done, as the promoter stated in an interview with BoxingScene, Hearn revealed that the fight is being targeted for June in Abu Dhabi. In the event Beterbiev can't fight, Joshua Buatsi is expected to get the nod.

In the interview, Hearn revealed:

“We want him to fight Dmitry Bivol but we are in talks for Bivol to fight Canelo in September, or Beterbiev in June if he’s ready to fight off the back of Ramadan. That could be one for Abu Dhabi, it would be a great fight for Abu Dhabi. We did Bivol's last fight there. But if Beterbiev isn’t ready it’s very likely that Bivol will fight in May or early June against Buatsi and then if he wins he will fight Canelo in September."

See his comments below:

Eddie Hearn gives update on Joshua Buatsi

Don't believe the hype, Joshua Buatsi is still with Matchroom Boxing.

During the interview, Eddie Hearn discussed recent reports involving 'Just Business'. Following his most recent win over Craig Richards last May, there were reports that Buatsi was a free agent.

The former Olympian has been with the promotion since turning pro, and other promoters seemed interested. However, Hearn has now pushed back against that talk.

In the interview, Eddie Hearn revealed his plans to match whatever contract Joshua Buatsi is offered. The promoter explained;

“He has matching rights within his agreement which we are going to exercise. Matching rights means we would have to match whatever offer he gets. He’s under contract with matching rights, although his fights with us are up...But ultimately we will match whatever he is offered."

