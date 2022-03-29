"That fight is a go" - Eddie Hearn discusses dates and possible locations for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch

Eddie Hearn has revealed the possible date and locations for the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

'AJ' and Oleksandr Usyk will take each other on in a rematch for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Championships. In an interview with 'The DAZN Boxing Show' Hearn gave an update on the rematch:

"Well obviously, now everybody's made their statements. Usyk's come out and said I'm starting camp, so that fight is a go for June. We're now going through all the various offers from different countries to stage that fight with Alex Krassyuk. Middle East is obviously very interesting, that fight. We'd like the fight in London as well if possible. But I think, this week, early next week, we will start firming up some dates."

Take a look at the interview:

Anthony Joshua gets his shot at redemption, and Usyk gets to prove to the world that he is the rightful owner of the belts. In their last fight, 'The Cat' put on a stellar performance to disarm the champion and completely dominate the fight. Joshua seemed to have no answer to Usyk's offensive advances.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has now declared that he believes the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch will happen next, in June. It was previously reported that Usyk has been offered the chance to leave Ukraine's defence to train for the fight. Eddie Hearn has now declared that he believes the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch will happen next, in June. It was previously reported that Usyk has been offered the chance to leave Ukraine's defence to train for the fight. ‼️ Eddie Hearn has now declared that he believes the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch will happen next, in June. It was previously reported that Usyk has been offered the chance to leave Ukraine's defence to train for the fight. https://t.co/pM0qt50AwP

Eddie Hearn on whether he will take up Bob Arum's offer to attend Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Eddie Hearn has commented on Bob Arum offering him a seat to the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight. Earlier this week, Hearn claimed that he was banned from attending.

Bob Arum then claimed all Hearn had to do was call him and he would give him a ticket. In an interview with 'The DAZN Boxing Show', the Matchroom Boxing Chairman responded to Arum's offer:

"Very kind of him, I mean, last time I had a fight in the co-main event of one of his cards. He sat me on the other side, away from the TV cameras... So I don't know, I'm gonna speak to Dillian and see. I don't really wanna go and sit somewhere in the crowd. I'd rather watch it on TV but I want to be there for Dillian at the same time, so we'll see, we'll see."

Take a look at the interview:

The DAZN spokesperson is backing 'The Body Snatcher' in the fight and believes Whyte will KO Fury.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum on Eddie Hearn: "He said we've banned him from going to the [Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte] fight. He's gonna carry Whyte's bucket he said, so he can get to the fight. What kind of crazy s*** is that? If he called me up, you don't think I'd get him a ticket?" [@FightHype] Bob Arum on Eddie Hearn: "He said we've banned him from going to the [Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte] fight. He's gonna carry Whyte's bucket he said, so he can get to the fight. What kind of crazy s*** is that? If he called me up, you don't think I'd get him a ticket?" [@FightHype]

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Anthony Joshua will win his belts back? Yes No 0 votes so far