"I've got the perfect guy for you" - Eddie Hearn sends message to Deontay Wilder

Eddie Hearn has suggested that former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder should face Dereck Chisora next.

As per a tweet by combat sports journalist Michael Benson, the British sports promoter believes Chisora would be the "perfect" opponent for the former champion's comeback fight:

"Deontay Wilder, we want to see you back in the ring. I've got the perfect guy for you - Dereck Chisora. Come on, he's getting on a little bit, he's coming off three defeats on the spin now. Easy comeback fight for Deontay Wilder. Dereck's ready."

Following his brutal loss to Tyson Fury in October this year, there has been uncertainty surrounding Wilder's future in boxing. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' recently revealed that he is still looking forward to achieving the goals that he has left.

In another tweet, Michael Benson shared what Wilder had to say about his future:

"I'm still in love with the sport of boxing. I do still have goals in the sport. I'm looking to accomplish the goals that I still have left. I broke my hand, so I'm in a healing process right now. After this, I'm looking to get right back into it."

Deontay Wilder injured his hand in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury. He has stated that he will be unable to return until it heals. During his prime, he dominated the heavyweight division, knocking out opponents left and right.

Joe Rogan hails Deontay Wilder as one of the hardest punchers of all time

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Joe Rogan discussed Fury and Wilder's epic trilogy fight.

While rewatching the contest, he focused on the two knockdowns Wilder scored against Fury in the fourth round:

“There’s maybe one or two other humans that have ever lived that could punch as hard as this guy. He’s without a doubt one of the hardest punchers of all time. So, he smashes Tyson Fury while he’s getting his a** kicked, smashes him with the right hand in the fourth round... And then, he hits him again and clubs him to the ground there, hit him behind the ear. He’s a murderous puncher.”

You can watch Joe Rogan’s breakdown of the fight in the video below:

Deontay Wilder is renowned for his power that many believe loses nothing in comparison to heavy hitters of the past like George Foreman, Earnie Shavers, and Mike Tyson.

'The Bronze Bomber' has an astounding knockout rate of over 97 percent in fights he's won. However, Wilder has struggled in fights where his power has not worked, which was none more evident than in his trilogy with Tyson Fury.

Edited by Aziel Karthak