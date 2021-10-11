Watch: Tyson Fury goes wild in after-party celebrations following huge KO win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury went all out in the after-party celebrations following his incredible KO victory over Deontay Wilder in their epic trilogy fight.

‘The Gypsy King’ and his team took over Las Vegas after the thrilling heavyweight showdown. Fury received a hero’s welcome and danced and sang in a Vegas nightclub alongside his team.

You can watch Tyson Fury’s after-party celebrations in the video below:

The fan-favorite boxing icon was accompanied by his family members, including his wife Paris Fury and brothers Shane and Tommy Fury. Also seen in one of the after-party videos circulating online is fellow heavyweight boxing stalwart Joseph Parker.

Tyson Fury’s next fight and the elusive undisputed heavyweight title

The first fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder witnessed a split decision draw in December 2018. Their rematch saw Fury defeat Wilder via seventh-round TKO in February 2020.

Their trilogy matchup took place on October 9th, 2021, and is being hailed by many as the best in their series of fights. In a back-and-forth war where both pugilists were almost knocked out on multiple occasions, Tyson Fury emerged victorious via 11th-round KO.

Following their all-time classic heavyweight fight, Tyson Fury walked over to Deontay Wilder's corner to show his respect to 'The Bronze Bomber'. However, Wilder refused to bury the hatchet with 'The Gypsy King'. Fury revealed what happened in their brief interaction after the fight:

“I said, ‘well done.’ He said, ‘I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘no problem!’... (I was) very surprised, sore loser, an idiot. Do you know what? To be a top fighting man, you gotta show guts and respect, and he couldn't do it tonight.”

Many in the boxing world are clamoring for Tyson Fury to face Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight title unification fight. Nevertheless, the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion is scheduled to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch next.

The consensus in the boxing community is that reigning WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could likely fight WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. Whyte's set to face Otto Wallin later this month.

Presently, it's unclear as to who Tyson Fury will face next. Considering that, it'd be safe to say that Fury still has a few hurdles to overcome to crown himself as boxing's undisputed heavyweight kingpin.

