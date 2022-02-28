"His value, his stock is getting bigger and bigger and bigger" - Eddie Hearn on Canelo Alvarez appearing on DAZN's new PPV model

Eddie Hearn, a self-proclaimed Canelo Alvarez fan, looked in great spirits at the Okolie vs. Cieslak press conference. A huge reason for this was his recent three-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez. In an interview with Boxing Social's Ryan Elliott, Hearn spoke about why Canelo needs to be on DAZN pay-per-view:

"To be competitive with the way the market, and you've seen the numbers involved in the deal, you know, it's just getting bigger and bigger and bigger. His value, his stock is getting bigger and bigger and bigger. And the only way you can compete is to produce a model that everybody else is using."

Now that Canelo has signed with DAZN and Matchroom Boxing, his fight will be broadcast live on DAZN. Earlier on DAZN, viewers would have to buy a subscription to watch the fight. However, viewers are now able to pay for just the fight via pay-per-view. The fight will cost $59.99 to current DAZN subscribers, and $79.99 for new subscribers.

Mark Ortega @MarkEOrtega As expected and fairly, lots of blowback to additional $60 PPV charge to DAZN customers in the US -- for which boxing is basically the only offering on the entire platform. The value argument in favor of DAZN isn't there anymore. As expected and fairly, lots of blowback to additional $60 PPV charge to DAZN customers in the US -- for which boxing is basically the only offering on the entire platform. The value argument in favor of DAZN isn't there anymore.

The cost of the pay-per-view is pretty steep considering Canelo is not fighting a big draw star. For context, the price for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III was also $79.99.

Fans have complained about the DAZN PPV and subscription rates being extremely high. However, this has not stopped Canelo from selling record-breaking events. It will be interesting to see how well his next fight sells.

Eddie Hearn announces his two-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Canelo fight rumors have finally been put to rest. Eddie Hearn announced his two-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez via his Twitter:

"This is a special day! Honoured to announce a multi fight deal with P4P King @canelo - first up he challenges @bivol_d for his WBA Light Heavyweight World title on May 7 live on @daznboxing - Press conference next Wednesday in San Diego!"

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn This is a special day! Honoured to announce a multi fight deal with P4P King @canelo - first up he challenges @bivol_d for his WBA Light Heavyweight World title on May 7 live on @daznboxing - Press conference next Wednesday in San Diego! This is a special day! Honoured to announce a multi fight deal with P4P King @canelo - first up he challenges @bivol_d for his WBA Light Heavyweight World title on May 7 live on @daznboxing - Press conference next Wednesday in San Diego! 🇲🇽 https://t.co/RQt3Y6sPyo

This deal will see Canelo take on Dmitry Bivol for the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Championship on 7th May. Following that, he will look to take on Gennadiy Golovkin for their trilogy fight. The Gennadiy Golovkin fight will only take place if Canelo manages to beat Dmitry Bivol. Hearn also revealed his plans to add another fight to the deal, which will take place in December 2022.

