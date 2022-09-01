We have seen in the NBA and UFC - Eddie Hearn opens up on hosting boxing events in the Middle East

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently spoke about hosting more boxing events in the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi has attracted a lot of sporting events over the past few years. Thanks to the incredible hospitality and monetary benefits involved, an increasing number of events are starting to take place in the country. Speaking on the same at the Bivol vs. Ramirez press conference, Hearn talked about how he is planning to build a long-term relationship with Abu Dhabi. He said:

"We are about building long-term partnerships with outstanding partners and great people to work with. You've seen across the NBA, you've seen across the UFC. Dana White and the team couldn't speak more highly of everybody involved in their relationship with Abu Dhabi and for us as a business this is just the start of a new world of boxing here in the Middle East and Abu Dhabi."

It's safe to say that Eddie Hearn is looking forward to his partnership with Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, Matchroom Boxing recently hosted the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in the country as well.

With the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship match between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez also set to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 5, we can certainly expect to see more big events take place in countries across the Middle East.

Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury will not fight Oleksandr Usyk

The Matchroom Boxing promoter has offered his take on a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. While 'The Gypsy King' came out of retirement following Usyk's impressive win over Anthony Joshua, Hearn still believes that Fury will not fight the Ukrainian.

During an interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn claimed that Tyson Fury will not get his demands of wanting $500 million to face Oleksandr Usyk met and that will probable refrain him from fighting 'The Cat'. He said:

"What does Tyson Fury want? Half a billion? Well he ain't getting that, he ain't getting anywhere near that kind of money, so maybe he doesn't take the fight. I'm not so sure he does."

