"He was trying to call Anthony Joshua" - Eddie Hearn reveals why Tyson Fury FaceTimed him

Eddie Hearn has revealed why Tyson Fury FaceTimed him after his win over Dillian Whyte. A video of 'The Gypsy King' celebrating victory over 'The Body Snatcher' by FaceTiming Hearn did the rounds on the internet. The Matchroom Boxing Chairman revealed why 'The Gypsy King' called him on the latest episode of the DAZN Boxing Show:

"He FaceTimed me non-stop yesterday. I just said, 'Well done'. I think he was trying to call Anthony Joshua and asking me for his number. I think he was just harassing everybody basically, having a few drinks and celebrating."

Tyson Fury, put on a masterclass against his former training partner in front of a record crowd. Wembley Stadium was jam-packed, with 94,000 people who came to watch 'The Gypsy King's homecoming. Fury was fighting in the UK for the first time in more than three years. The atmosphere in the arena was electric, and the 33-year-old delivered when it counted the most.

In the sixth round, Fury connected with a textbook uppercut, a punch he had not used in the contest till that point. 'The Body Snatcher' did not see the punch coming and got knocked down. He got back on his feet before the referee counted him out. However, he could not maintain his balance and the referee called a stop to the contest.

Tyson Fury praised Deontay Wilder, calling him the second-best heavyweight in the world

'The Gypsy King' has given Deontay Wilder high praise. 'The Bronze Bomber' is still recovering from the hand injury he sustained during his trilogy fight against Tyson Fury. Wilder has not announced his retirement and is on the lookout for his next fight. In an interview with Behind The Gloves, Fury spoke about who 'The Bronze Bomber' should fight next:

"I'd like to see Deontay Wilder fight whoever for it...He's lost three fights in a row and is still number one. One thing, Deontay made ten title defenses, more than anybody else. He equalled Muhammad Ali's, beat Vitali Klitschko's record, doesn't get the credit he deserves and I do believe he's still the second-best in the world, Deontay Wilder. I believe he knocks everybody else out but me."

It will be interesting to see who Deontay Wilder decides to fight next. Despite losing to Fury twice, he is still one of the best heavyweights, with the knockout power to finish anyone off with one punch.

