"Doesn't get the credit he deserves" - Tyson Fury praises Deontay Wilder and claims he is the second-best heavyweight in the world

Tyson Fury has praised Deontay WIlder and suggested that 'The Bronze Bomber' is the second-best heavyweight in the world.

'The Gypsy King' successfully defended his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles this past weekend by knocking out Dillian Whyte. Following a successful title defense, Fury has made it known that he will most likely retire from the sport of boxing and vacate his titles.

Upon being asked his opinion on who should fight for the vacated title, Tyson Fury put Deontay Wilder's name at the forefront. Moreover, 'The Gypsy King' hailed Wilder for his achievements in the sport and suggested that he doesn't get the credit he deserves. During an interview on Behind The Gloves with Michelle Joy Phelps, he said:

"I'd like to see Deontay Wilder fight whoever for it...He's lost three fights in a row and is still number one. One thing, Deontay made ten title defenses, more than anybody else. He equalled Muhammad Ali's, beat Vitali Klitschko's record, doesn't get the credit he deserves and I do believe he's still the second-best in the world, Deontay Wilder. I believe he knocks everybody else out but me."

Watch Fury's interview below:

Tim Alcock claims Tyson Fury will need a career to focus on

Tyson Fury's camp manager Tim Alcock has suggested that 'The Gypsy King' will need something to strive towards if he retires to avoid falling back into depression. During an interview with Boxing Social, Allock said:

"He could up doing a bit of wrestling or something like that just to keep himself busy. That's the main thing with Tyson, he's got to keep himself busy. Mentally as well because if he doesn't he will pop that weight back on and popping in the pubs somewhere telling all his life stories and might not come out of that dark place ever again. But I honestly think he'll come back."

Watch Allcock's full interview with Boxing Social:

It is well known that 'The Gypsy King' encountered mental health issues in 2015. After years of being away from the boxing ring, Fury was able to recoup himself and make his way back to the ring. With the Brit contemplating retirement, it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to find something that will keep him busy.

