"That's when I realized" - Eddy Reynoso recalls 14-year-old Canelo Alvarez taking on a 17-year-old opponent

Canelo Alvarez began boxing at a very young age. In a family of 7 sons, he was the last one to get into the sport, at the young age of 14. Ever since he started, he has been trained by the same coach – Eddy Reynoso.

Reynoso has become a part of his family and was the one who developed his talent.

In DAZN Boxing's latest YouTube video, Road To Greatness: Canelo Alvarez, Reynoso spoke about Alvarez's first big test as a fighter. This was the moment where he realized that the young redhead was special.

"He was like 13, 14 years old, we brought him up to box to see what kind of level he was at. We set him up to fight against a guy who was about 17 years old and he surprised me. He beat him, he dominated a guy who had way more time training and that's when I realized he was a very strong kid."

Watch the video below:

The video documents Alvarez's rise in boxing, from a young redhead fighting in Mexico to becoming the pound-for-pound king. The Mexican is now one of the biggest, if not the biggest draw in boxing. Every time he steps into the ring, he aims to make history. He will try to do just that in his next fight against Dmitry Bivol on May 7th.

Canelo Alvarez reveals who inspired him to start boxing professionally

The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion of the world always wanted to get into boxing as a kid, to follow in the footsteps of his brothers. In the second episode of Canelo Unwrapped by DAZN Boxing, he spoke about who inspired him to start boxing professionally.

"I started because of my oldest brother, I saw his professional debut. Since then it's like my eyes turned into glove-shaped hearts. Since then I said 'I want to be a boxer.' Since then I couldn't get it out of my mind. Then he moved for two years to Tijuana. I would ask him 'Please take me with you, I want to be a boxer like you.' But my dad wouldn't let me go."

Since then, he has gone further than anyone in his family could even dream of. He made history as the first person to become the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. He is also one of the greatest Mexican athletes of all time.

Watch the video below:

Edited by C. Naik