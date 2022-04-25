"I want to be like you" - Canelo Alvarez reveals what made him start boxing 

Canelo Alvarez began boxing at the tender age of 15. Since then, he has gone on to become one of Mexico's greatest boxers. In the second episode of Canelo Unwrapped by DAZN Boxing, the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion discussed what made him get into boxing:

"I started because of my oldest brother, I saw his professional debut. Since then it's like my eyes turned into glove-shaped hearts. Since then I said 'I want to be a boxer.' Since then I couldn't get it out of my mind. Then he moved for two years to Tijuana. I would ask him 'Please take me with you, I want to be a boxer like you.' But my dad wouldn't let me go."

Watch the video below:

Even when he was 15, Canelo Alvarez dreamt of becoming a world champion one day. He is currently preparing to add another belt to his name. In his second visit to the light-heavyweight division, he will face the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. Cinco De Mayo weekend is scheduled for another Canelo mega-fight.

The fight against Bivol is a high stakes affair. If he emerges victorious, a trilogy bout against Gennadiy Golovkin is expected to go down later this year.

Canelo Alvarez talks about his retirement plans

Canelo Alvarez recently spoke about his retirement plans amidst news of Tyson Fury retiring. The Mexican pound-for-pound king is currently set for a busy year with three possible fights ahead of him. His first fight is against Dmitry Bivol, followed by a potential bout against Gennadiy Golovkin.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Alvarez spoke about how much longer he would like to keep fighting:

“I hope a long time because I am gonna miss boxing when I am retiring. But right now I think six years more, seven, five, I don’t know.”

Watch the interview below:

Alvarez's professional record stands at 57-1-2. The lone loss came against Floyd Mayweather way back in 2013. At 31, he is in the prime of his career and a winning run in 2022 will further solidify his status as one of the greats.

Edited by C. Naik