Erislandy Lara wants the winner of Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr

Erislandy Lara has stated that he would like to fight the winner of Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.

Garcia and Benavidez Jr. are set to clash tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 'Swift' will be making his debut at 154 lbs after capturing world titles at super lightweight and welterweight earlier on in his career.

The Philadelphia boxer is coming off a 19-month layoff after suffering a 12-round decision loss to Errol Spence Jr back in December 2020. However, Garcia is determined to make an impact in his new weight division and become a three weight-divsion world champion.

Meanwhile, Benavidez Jr is looking to bounce back from the first professional loss of his career against Terence Crawford in 2018 and a majority draw with Francisco Emanuel Torres in 2021.

Lara is currently the WBA Middleweight Champion but the Cuban appears to fancy moving back down to light middleweight for a lucrative bout. In a recent interview with Fight Hype, he said the following:

"Absolutely, he has stakes in this fight [Garcia vs. Benavidez Jr]. He's here to watch to see the outcome and to put pressure so he can land a fight with the winner."

Watch the full interview:

Erislandy Lara is open to a fight with Keith Thurman

Erislandy Lara continued by expressing how he would also like to share the ring with former WBA (Super) Welterweight Champion, Keith Thurman.

"Yeah, absolutely. He's open for a fight with Keith Thurman...He's looking for the best opportunities at 154."

Thurman made his return to boxing back in February against Mario Barrios. 'One Time' captured a 12-round points decision to extend his record to 30-1. Thurman has always been a big welterweight and there is speculation that the Florida boxer will move up to 154 lbs.

Watch the fight highlights of Thurman vs. Barrios:

Now, the 39-years-old Lara is at the twilight stages of his career. It is plausible that the Cuban is looking for a few final paydays until he decides to hang up his gloves.

With Thurman being promoted by PBC and Lara being signed to Golden Boy Promotions, it remains to be seen if both parties can come to an agreement.

