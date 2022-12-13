Errol Spence Jr. got into yet another car crash that left his car brutally smashed in

Errol Spence Jr. was on the wrong side of yet another car crash.

'The Truth' has been out of action since a stoppage victory over Yordenis Ugas in April. The victory was an important one, as it was his second win since being involved in a horrific car crash in October 2019.

Just one month after his 'Fight of the Year' contender with Shawn Porter, the champion was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Spence Jr., who was under the influence at the time, was thrown out of the car as it was flipping over a median.

Despite the horrific incident, the champion walked away mostly unscathed, save for a few facial lacerations. Along with that, Spence Jr. won in the courts as he avoided jail time and probation for a car crash where he was under the influence.

Three years later, he was involved in yet another car crash. To his credit, the incident wasn't on him as he was struck head-on by a teenager who was reportedly learning to drive.

Luckily, all parties involved walked away without injury. The front of Spence Jr.'s car seemingly got the brunt of the impact, as it suffered substantial damage. Despite that, the champion seemed to be in an okay mood as he joked that the accident would 'only happen to him.'

Watch Errol Spence Jr.'s Instagram stream below:

Errol Spence Jr. teases a fight with Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. has teased that he could finally face off with Terence Crawford.

'The Truth' and 'Bud' have been at the top of the welterweight division for years, with few others being able to test them. Despite their long dominance, they're yet to fight, but for a lack of effort.

Late last year, Crawford fought out his deal with Top Rank and Bob Arum, whom the champion blamed for not making a fight with Spence Jr. With that, there was hope that the two would fight again this year. Sadly, it didn't come to fruition.

After months of talk, the Nebraska native instead decided to sign with BLK Prime to face David Avesayan on pay-per-view. On December 10, Crawford scored a dominant knockout victory to retain his gold.

Following the event, Errol Spence Jr. decided to do a merchandise drop. The shirt design shows 'The Truth' opening up Crawford's door, and is a play on his previous design called 'Strap Season'.

See his shirt designs below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Errol Spence announcing his updated merch design on the night of Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan… Errol Spence announcing his updated merch design on the night of Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan… https://t.co/wJ3qGNGhY0

