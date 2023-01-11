Errol Spence Jr. vs. Keith Thurman reportedly finalizing April showdown

Errol Spence Jr. and Keith Thurman will reportedly be facing off in the coming months.

'The Truth' has been out of action since a knockout win over Yordenis Ugas in April. Following that victory, he called out his longtime rival, Terence Crawford. 'Bud' had recently fought out of his contract with Top Rank the previous year.

Despite talks seeming promising between the two sides, the fight wasn't made. After months of discussions, Crawford instead opted to sign with the upstart BLK Prime Boxing and face David Avanesyan.

While Terence Crawford returned to the ring last month with a knockout win, there's been media silence on Errol Spence Jr.'s side. Outside of getting into a car crash, the welterweight champion has remained out of the headlines.

However, the welterweight champion will reportedly be back soon, as first reported by Mike Coppinger. The boxing journalist stated that Spence Jr. will likely face former champion Keith Thurman in April on pay-per-view.

'One Time' has been out of action since February 2022, when he defeated Mario Barrios. Following that win, he called for a big name to face him next, and it seems he will get his wish.

Interestingly enough, the bout will not be a title defence for Spence Jr., the contest will reportedly take place at junior middleweight.

Spence holds three welterweight titles, but this matchup will take place at junior middleweight, sources said.



Errol Spence Jr. discusses facing Manny Pacquiao

If he gets through Keith Thurman unscathed, don't expect Errol Spence Jr. to want to face Manny Pacquiao.

'Pac Man' and 'The Truth' were previously slated to fight in August 2021. However, due to an injury to the latter, he pulled out of the contest and was replaced with Yordenis Ugas.

The Cuban went on to spring an upset on the legendary boxer by decision. Following the defeat, Pacquiao retired from professional boxing.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Manny Pacquiao has declared that he is willing to come out of retirement at 44 to fight Errol Spence and Terence Crawford: "I'm eager to fight them to test them… I'm still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year I work out almost every day." [@FightHype] Manny Pacquiao has declared that he is willing to come out of retirement at 44 to fight Errol Spence and Terence Crawford: "I'm eager to fight them to test them… I'm still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year I work out almost every day." [@FightHype] ‼️ Manny Pacquiao has declared that he is willing to come out of retirement at 44 to fight Errol Spence and Terence Crawford: "I'm eager to fight them to test them… I'm still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year I work out almost every day." [@FightHype] https://t.co/SdW2I5JP09

Pacquiao returned to the ring to defeat DK Yoo by decision in an exhibition fight last month. Prior to the matchup, 'Pac Man' announced his intention to unretire and called to face Terence Crawford, as well as Errol Spence Jr.

The latter responded in a recent interview with ESNews that he wouldn't fight a washed-up Pacquiao:

"I wouldn't fight him. Larry Holmes is one of the greatest heavyweights. He doesn't get the respect [because of]...how he beat Muhammad Ali - he f***ed him up. I think it's because of that."

Watch his comments in the video below:

