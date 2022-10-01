Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is in jeopardy over contract disputes regarding event expenses 

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is in major jeopardy due to contract disputes between the two parties.

Spence and Crawford are two of the best welterweights in the world and the pair have made it very clear that they want to fight each other. Following 'The Truth's' win over Yordenis Ugas earlier this year, talks between the two camps had begun.

However, according to the latest reports from Mike Coppinger, the two teams are 'further away than ever before' on the contract:

"It was targeted for November 19th, I am told if it does happen now, it's gonna get pushed to either December or January. The issue...I am told is disagreement in the contract over events expenses and basically transparency related to those expenses. Terence Crawford agreed to take the short end of the split and work off of no guarantee(ed purse)."

According to Coppinger, Terence Crawford has reportedly agreed to take the smaller purse split (with no guaranteed money) in the Errol Spence Jr. deal, but wants transparency related to event expenses and the ability to approve those expenses. The dispute in the contract holds up the fight which may be moved to December or January this year instead of the November date.

Take a look at the interview with Mike Coppinger on ESPN:

Roy Jones Jr. talks about the potential Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight

Roy Jones Jr. was a guest on Shawn Porter's The Porter Way podcast when he was asked about the potential fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. The former champion believes the fight will be a real test for 'The Truth' since he has not fought a 'dog' yet. He believes Spence Jr. has not fought a boxer who wanted it bad enough.

Someone who had the skill and the heart to push Spence Jr. to his limits:

"Everybody got mad at me for that comment, they said you hate Errol. I don't hate Errol, Errol ain't fought a dog for real for real until he fought that man there (Shawn Porter). You understand me? So don't tell me about about all these other people, I don't wanna hear about them..now we finna find out if he got a dog in him coz now he finna fight"

Terence Crawford will arguably be the toughest fighter Errol Spence Jr. has fought yet. The Unified Welterweight Champion of the world will not be able to dominate 'Bud' as he usually does with his opponents.

Take a look at the clip from the podcast:

