Somebody is scared of somebody - Roy Jones Jr. says Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. should happen

Roy Jones Jr. has said that a fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. needs to happen for the sake of boxing.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are widely considered to be the top two fighters in the welterweight division and two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the sport. Though they have repeatedly called one another out in recent years, a fight has not materialized between the two.

In an interview with FightHype.com, Jones Jr. was asked if the bout is likely to occur, now that Crawford is a free agent. The former pound-for-pound best stated that the fighters should be offered a one-time deal to make the contest happen:

"Here's the deal. If you like it, you take it. If you don't like it, you gotta be scared... the fight has to happen now."

Roy Jones Jr. vs. James Toney

In his interview, Roy Jones Jr. compared the potential Crawford-Spence fight to his bout with James Toney in 1994. At the time, Toney and Jones Jr. were considered to be two of the best fighters in the world.

Jones Jr. was regarded as the most exciting and talented boxer in the sport. He defeated Bernard Hopkins in 1993 and was the IBF Middleweight Champion. James Toney, the IBF Super Middleweight Champion, was a slick counterpuncher with an even more impressive record. Toney had wins over Mike McCallum, Reggie Johnson, Iran Barkley, and Michael Nunn by the time he faced Jones.

Toney was expected to win the bout. However, Jones Jr. managed to neutralize his opponent's shoulder-roll defense and quick counterpunches by making use of slick footwork and angle changes. In an incredibly dominant performance, Jones Jr. maintained control of the fight and knocked Toney down for only the second time in his career. He won via unanimous decision.

Following his victory over Toney, Jones Jr. successfully defended his newly claimed IBF Title against Antoine Byrd four months later. He stopped his challenger in the first round.

