"When they fight we'll find out who's the real best" - Roy Jones Jr. reveals who he believes are the two best heavyweight boxers in the world

Roy Jones Jr. has revealed who he thinks are the two best heavyweight boxers in the world out of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk and Deontay Wilder. The legendary pugilist believes Fury and Usyk are the top-two superstars right now.

'The Gypsy King' is currently the WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion, while 'The Cat' holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts.

During his time at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Jones told RT Sport that only a unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will reveal who the greatest current heavyweight is.

"Right now, you got to give it to Fury because he has been on top the longest out of the champions. But Usyk is a very close second because Usyk is a very skilled competitor. He came up from cruiserweight and he's been there less time than Fury. That is why I give Fury the edge right now. But those two guys are some immaculate boxers with immaculate boxing skills. They are definitely the best two of the division. When they fight, we will find out who is the real best. But until then, we don't know."

Watch Roy Jones Jr. in conversation with RT Sport below:

Both Fury (31-0-1) and Usyk (19-0) are unbeaten in their respective professional boxing careers. The former has only fought in the heavyweight division, while the latter won titles in the cruiserweight class as well.

Roy Jones Jr. last fought fellow boxing legend Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout

Roy Jones Jr. is a 1988 Seoul Olympics silver medallist for the United States. After turning professional, he won belts at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight.

Jones, 52, announced his retirement from the sport in February 2018. However, he returned last November to square off against legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson in an eight-round exhibition contest.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2020/12/2/2207… Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. shatters expectations with over 1 million pay-per-view buys ( @DamonMartin Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. shatters expectations with over 1 million pay-per-view buys (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2020/12/2/2207… https://t.co/CcI0M4RrsX

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The encounter in Los Angeles, scored by the WBC, ended as a split decision draw. The Triller event had a whopping 1,600,000 pay-per-view buys.

Edited by Harvey Leonard