Who knocked out Evander Holyfield's son?

At TrillerVerz5, Evander Holyfield’s son suffered a shock knockout defeat. Evan Holyfield, son of boxing great Evander was defeated by journeyman Jurmain McDonald.

Before the fight, Evan Holyfield was unbeaten as a professional, holding a perfect record of 9-0. That record included 6 defeats KOs. Then came Jurmain McDonald, who had a record of 6-5 coming into the bout. Three of McDonald’s five losses had come before the distance.

In the second round of the contest, McDonald countered with an overhand right that flattened Holyfield. The referee began to count, but on the count of eight Raul Caiz Jr. stopped the fight. Holyfield did try to get back to his feet but the fight had been waved off.

Jurmain McDonald, an electrician by trade, was a rank outsider. Evan was a -10000 betting favorite for the fight.

Fans on social media were quick to compare Evan to his father Evander Holyfield.

Steve Hamilton @WuChuan036 @FiteTV @trillerfight Because your parent is or was a champion doesn`t mean you will be as good or better. But practice, train hard and take their advice, you can and will succeed. After long suffering and hardship to perfect your craft in all things. @FiteTV @trillerfight Because your parent is or was a champion doesn`t mean you will be as good or better. But practice, train hard and take their advice, you can and will succeed. After long suffering and hardship to perfect your craft in all things.

Manasse Nicaisse @NicaManas @FiteTV @trillerfight Boxing is poor man’s sport.. Holyfield senior started from the bottom.. he’s no where near what his father was. Hopefully he’s alright. @FiteTV @trillerfight Boxing is poor man’s sport.. Holyfield senior started from the bottom.. he’s no where near what his father was. Hopefully he’s alright.

Evander Holyfield’s son was not the only big name at the latest Triller event

Triller, in conjunction with Main Event, who promoted Evander Holyfield put on a huge card. The event was on the same night as Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II.

Heavyweight Kubrat Pulev made his return to professional boxing two years after his defeat to Anthony Joshua. Pulev was last seen in action in November 2021 where he knocked out Frank Mir at a Triller Triad Combat event. On this night, Pulev was successful in beating Jerry Forrest via unanimous decision.

Headlining the card was former WBO World Light Heavyweight Champion Sergey Kovalev. Kovalev moved up to cruiserweight for the bout and faced Kubrat’s younger brother Tervel. ‘Krusher’ inflicted Tervel’s first career defeat after winning by unanimous decision.

Evander Holyfield was not the only famous dad on the card. Two-time world champion Fernando Vargas had three of his sons in action. Emiliano Vargas, making his debut, knocked out Mark Salgado (1-1) at lightweight. super featherweight Amado Vargas (3-0) defeated Anel Dudo. (1-3) Super welterweight Fernando Vargas had a 1st round KO against Terrance Jarmon (3-0).

