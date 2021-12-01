"That ref should never ref a fight again" - Teddy Atlas blasts Dan Miragliotta for not stopping Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev earlier 

Teddy Atlas recently slammed Dan Miragliotta for not stepping in to stop Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev earlier.

In a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the renowned boxing trainer and co-host Ken Rideout discussed the Triller Triad Combat event, which took place last weekend. In particular, the duo talked about the main event between Frank Mir and Kubrat Pulev.

Addressing the stoppage that secured Pulev the victory, Teddy Atlas said:

"We don't exaggerate these things, we don't look to do that but he [Frank Mir] could have really got hurt bad. I mean, if it wasn't for Pulev, not the ref, that ref should never ref a fight again. Not because of the ref, not because of anything other than, really, where you wouldn't expect it. Pulev had to be his own ref, he had to be his own conscience, he had to use control, discipline, character, humanity."

You can watch Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout give their take on the controversial stoppage below:

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir was out on his feet after taking several left hands from former boxing champ Kubrat Pulev. After a lengthy delay, referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in at the 1:59 mark of the very first round.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Here’s how Frank Mir vs Kubrat Pulev ended Here’s how Frank Mir vs Kubrat Pulev ended https://t.co/3OXeYpe6xi

Teddy Atlas believes Max Holloway is the greatest striker in the UFC

In another episode of his podcast, Atlas discussed the UFC Vegas 42 main event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez.

According to the 65-year-old, 'Blessed' secured the victory due to his incredible striking ability.

"Max Holloway is so special. But the greatest advantage of why you know he was able to keep the edge in a fight [against Yair Rodriguez] and win the fight was that he could do so many other things. He is a great striker. I don't know if anyone in the business is better. I know he's not as good a puncher maybe as some of the greatest strikers out there. But as far as overall abilities in all the areas, I mean, I don't know if anyone can really match him when it comes to striking. He was doing everything and that [striking] was the thing that carried the day... It is crazy the heart they showed."

Watch Teddy Atlas discuss Holloway vs. Rodriguez below:

