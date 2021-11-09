Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez: UFC record and rankings comparison

Elite UFC featherweights Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will take center stage at UFC Fight Night 197 on November 13.

Max Holloway is currently ranked No.1 in the featherweight rankings while Yair Rodriguez is No.3.

Yair Rodriguez has been out of the octagon for a long time. His last fight was a rematch against Jeremy Stephens in October, 2019 after an accidental eye poke forced Stephens out of the first fight.

'El Pantera' is one of the most acrobatic fighters in the UFC and holds 8 wins, one loss, and one no-contest inside the octagon.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway has already taken claim to arguably the greatest featherweight in UFC history. 'Blessed' also holds a UFC record of 18 wins and six losses.

Holloway put on a flawless performance against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar event on Fight Island early on in 2021 and set an all-time record for the highest number of significant strikes landed (445) in a single UFC fight.

He cruised to a lopsided decision victory with the final scorecards as follows: 50-43, 50-43, 50-42.

Watch the full fight between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar below:

Holloway has suffered two back-to-back decision losses to the reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. Both fights were evenly matched, and the judges' decision following the second bout became a huge talking point and source of debate among the MMA community.

The winner of Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez is deemed to get the next title shot against the Australian champion.

Max Holloway spoke about the fight against Yair Rodriguez; expects 'fireworks' come November 13

Max Holloway recently featured on The MMA Hour, hosted by popular journalist Ariel Helwani.

The Hawaiian spoke about Yair Rodriguez as an opponent and expressed his opinion on how the long lay-off might affect 'El Pantera' in his return fight.

Max Holloway said:

"I expect fireworks man. I got nothing but respect for him. He always comes, he always brings a fight and I just can't wait! We'll see, two years is a long time. He could be working on a lot of different stuff so, we'll get to find out in a couple of days."

Watch Max Holloway's full appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

