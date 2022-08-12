Famous boxing stars and their favorite Premier League teams

Throughout the history of boxing, countless fighters have shared their passion for their favorite Premiership clubs, with many pugilists dreaming of headlining in their club's stadium.

Tony Bellew stands out as a loyal fan of Everton Football Club. The Liverpudlian won his cruiserweight world title at Goodison Park, the home of Everton.

Some boxing stars, such as Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji, also known as KSI, and Logan Paul, have even partnered up with clubs like Arsenal. The partnership is for the YouTube star's hydration drink, Prime.

Former world title challenger Anthony Yarde is a fan of Arsenal Football Club and regularly wears the colors of the north London side. While not the only London-based fighter, heavyweight contender Joe Joyce is also a well-known supporter of the 'Gunners'.

The rising star of British boxing, Conor Benn, is a fan of West Ham United. The Brit was even invited to the end of the 2021-22 season award party with the whole squad and other celebrities in support of 'The Hammers'.

WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury is a fan of Manchester United, having expressed the desire to one day fight at Old Trafford. He is also a supporter of his local club Morecambe, who he now sponsors with his merchandise brand.

While soccer isn't a popular sport in the USA, 5-0 boxer Jake Paul has expressed his recent support for regular Premier League challenging side Liverpool. In particular, the American has revealed that Mohammed Salah is his favorite player in the Merseyside team.

Two-time world champion Josh Warrington is a Leeds United fan and even fought in the club's home stadium against Lee Selby in 2018. When the featherweight was announced victorious, the entirety of Elland Road erupted as their man secured the title.

When Cristiano Ronaldo entered a boxing gym with Gennadiy Golovkin

Cristiano Ronaldo has always shared his love for the fight game, having been known to visit athletes like UFC star Conor McGregor during their training sessions.

The Manchester United star has even spent some time in the gym with two-time unified world champion Gennadiy Golovkin. The Kazakh shared some fighting knowledge with the superstar as they sat down and spoke about each other's upbringings.

'CR7' even went into the ring with Golovkin to learn the correct stance to box, as well as doing some shadow boxing in front of a mirror.

