'Rugby and Cricket going ahead but football and boxing don't '- Fans trash the decision of postponing Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall after the death of Queen Elizabeth 

Fans aren't happy about Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall being canceled.

The two female middleweight champions have had a fight brewing for a while. The Brit gave the American the only loss of her career in an amateur outing in 2012. After Shields's last victory over Ema Kozin in February, Marshall confronted her and challenged her to a fight.

After 'Silent Assassin' scored a knockout win over Femke Hermans in April, the 'GWOAT' did the same. After months of negotiations and years of hype, the two finally set their showdown for September 15th. To top it off, the card was an all-women's card and featured fellow champion, Mikaela Mayer.

However, the event was canceled earlier this week. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many sporting events were as well. One of those events was the long-awaited showdown between Shields and Marshall, and the bout is now rescheduled for October 15th.

While some sporting events were canceled, not all were. Rugby and cricket events have decided to proceed, and just do a tribute to the Queen instead of a full postponement.

With that in mind, some fans aren't happy and believe that the fight shouldn't have been postponed.

I, @ijjeeezy

The fighters have trained for this and now have to wait will YOU pay for their training camp for weeks ahead FOOLS Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Other sports went aheadThe fighters have trained for this and now have to wait will YOU pay for their training camp for weeks ahead FOOLS twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin… Other sports went aheadThe fighters have trained for this and now have to wait will YOU pay for their training camp for weeks ahead FOOLS twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin…

Emmet Brennan OLY @emmetbrennan91

Are they going to pay for their expenses



People die every day can’t stop the world and stop people from getting paid Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. I don’t get this a lot of women now having to pay an extra 6 weeks for campAre they going to pay for their expensesPeople die every day can’t stop the world and stop people from getting paid twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin… I don’t get this a lot of women now having to pay an extra 6 weeks for camp Are they going to pay for their expensesPeople die every day can’t stop the world and stop people from getting paid twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin…

🛒Bend @cmbend Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. I think it’s a bit silly cancelling all this stuff. I was really looking forward to this fight. We’ve had enough cancelling ffs twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin… I think it’s a bit silly cancelling all this stuff. I was really looking forward to this fight. We’ve had enough cancelling ffs twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin…

EFF_G @eff_g90 Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. THIS IS FUCKING OUTRAGEOUS! Those poor fighters! twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin… THIS IS FUCKING OUTRAGEOUS! Those poor fighters! twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin…

Joe Walker 🦅 @ohjoewalker Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Rugby and cricket going ahead while football and boxing don’t. Which were the working class sports again? twitter.com/skysportsboxin… Rugby and cricket going ahead while football and boxing don’t. Which were the working class sports again? twitter.com/skysportsboxin…

Kian G @QPR_Kian Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Imagine being one of the fighters on that card, absolutely sickening twitter.com/skysportsboxin… Imagine being one of the fighters on that card, absolutely sickening twitter.com/skysportsboxin…

Matt 🐺 ◣ ◢ @SouthBankMatt Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed, following the death of The Queen. So confusing that Football and Boxing have been postponed, whilst Rugby and Cricket are going ahead. What a strange and inconsistent message. twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin… So confusing that Football and Boxing have been postponed, whilst Rugby and Cricket are going ahead. What a strange and inconsistent message. twitter.com/SkySportsBoxin…

Claressa Shields comments on the Queen's passing

While many fans are upset about the fight's cancelation, Claressa Shields seems okay with the situation.

Queen Elizabeth II's passing was sudden and shocking, and shook up the United Kingdom. Due to the sudden passing, many events, not even just sporting-related, were canceled. However, the promoters behind Shields vs. Marshall didn't cancel right away.

Following the passing, BOXXER stated that the weigh-in's would take place behind closed doors, and that the card might still go on. Right as the fighters were headed to hit the scales, the event had the plug pulled, which frustrated fans.

Many thought the situation was especially egregious, as the fighters were already cutting weight and set on fighting. Despite that, the promotion decided to call off the event, and honor the Queen and her contributions to England.

Many fans might be upset, but we know that one-half of the headliners understand it's a tough situation. On Twitter, Claressa Shields commented on the situation and stated that she was saddened by the postponement. However, she also understands why the fight had to be called off, and seems at peace with the situation.

See Claressa Shields's tweet below:

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields has took a huge loss of Queen Elizabeth & the country is mourning, the world is too. What can I say…… I was 159 pounds today, I was mentally and physically ready for tomorrow. I’m sad about the fight being postponed but I’m a big girl & I understand! The country of the UKhas took a huge loss of Queen Elizabeth & the country is mourning, the world is too. What can I say…… I was 159 pounds today, I was mentally and physically ready for tomorrow. I’m sad about the fight being postponed but I’m a big girl & I understand! The country of the UK 🇬🇧 has took a huge loss of Queen Elizabeth & the country is mourning, the world is too. https://t.co/YGORpeLdsG

