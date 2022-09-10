Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall postponed because of Queen Elizabeth's demise 

The highly anticipated grudge match between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been postponed following the demise of Queen Elizabeth. The matchup was set to go down this Saturday on September 10 at the O2 Arena.

It is worth noting that sporting events across England have been postponed and the same has happened with the undisputed women's middleweight championship bout as well. Moreover, the promoters are trying to reschedule the fight to October 15, however, there is no official confirmation of the same just yet. An official statement released by BOXXER on their Twitter page read:

"As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday's event, BOXXER: Legacy - Shields vs Marshall. Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly sombre time. We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday, 15th October, at The O2 in London."

That said, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Shields and Marshall take their rivalry inside the squared circle.

Claressa Shields demeans Savannah Marshall while comparing herself to Floyd Mayweather

'The GWOAT' and Savannah Marshall have had a long-running rivalry since their amateur days. Both fighters are 12-0 in their boxing careers and are often compared to each other.

It is worth noting that Savannah Marshall is often considered to be better than Claressa Shields because of the fact that she has more knockouts. However, during an interview with MMA Junkie, Shields spoke about Marshall's record of having ten knockouts and suggested that her opponents weren't worthy enough.

While comparing herself to Floyd Mayweather, Claressa Shields said:

"It's kinda like I'm Floyd Mayweather, but I'm in a woman's body. So they want me to lose, and they're going to say anything to make her feel like she's better. I mean look: I accept her knockouts because they're there. She's 12-0 with ten knockouts. But go and look at those girls' records and then you tell me whether she should be knocking them out or not."

