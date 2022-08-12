"It's kinda like I'm Floyd Mayweather but I'm in a woman's body"- Claressa Shields talks about the hate she gets and compares it to Mayweather

Claressa Shields likens how she is received by many combat sports fans to the discourse surrounding Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Shields discussed her personal history with Savannah Marshall in the amateurs, her next mixed martial arts contest, the upcoming rematch on September 10 with Marshall, and much more.

When talking about how she has a lot of haters because of her great performances, Shields said:

"It's kinda like I'm Floyd Mayweather, but I'm in a woman's body. So they want me to lose, and they're going to say anything to make her feel like she's better. I mean look: I accept her knockouts because they're there. She's 12-0 with ten knockouts. But go and look at those girls' records and then you tell me whether she should be knocking them out or not."

Claressa Shields continued:

"You're going to say, 'Yeah, you should knock out somebody that [has] 4 [wins] and 25 [losses]. You should knockout somebody that [has] 11 [wins] and 75 [losses]. Plus you're fighting them on three days notice, a week's notice. You're supposed to knock girls out like that. But if you go on the flipside and look at my resume, it hasn't been one girl who has took a fight with me under three months."

Watch the interview/ video below:

Shields' Fall boxing bout versus Marshall is a massive title unification bout that will air from the O2 Arena in London, England. Both warriors have 12 wins and no losses, but someone's goose egg has got to go in a few weeks' time.

Marshall is the WBO middleweight world champion, while Shields is the world middleweight titleholder for the IBF, WBA, WBC, and The Ring.

Claressa Shields's combat sports resume

Claressa Shields has made history throughout her combat sports career. She made history as the fastest fighter to hold world titles in three weight categories when she did so inside ten fights. Then she became the only boxer in the history of the four belt era to become undisputed across two different weight categories.

Shields was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing. Claressa Shields has had a pair of mixed martial arts fights under the PFL banner. Shields bested Brittney Elkin via third-round TKO in PFL 4 last June but fell short via split decision to Abigail Montes at PFL 10 last October.

Watch Shields' entire fight against Brittney Elkin here:

The greatest women's boxer of all-time is expected to take another MMA bout in the last quarter of 2022 following her boxing bout versus Marshall. There are even talks of Shields entering the 2023 PFL season, but only time will tell.

