"He would be the only man to defeat Floyd Mayweather" - Michael Bisping discusses whether potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will be a professional bout

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather may be running their 2017 mega-fight back, and Michael Bisping expressed his opinion on the matter.

In a recent video on his personal YouTube channel, Bisping discussed the rumors surrounding this potential rematch and some of the business dealings that seem to be transpiring around it.

In regards to the reported details of this unconfirmed rematch, Bisping said:

"They're arguing over the amount of rounds. They're arguing over whether or not this is going to be a professional fight. Of course, if McGregor is going to step in there against Floyd Mayweather, he wants the fight to be a professional bout. Because if he can pull off an upset. If he can get the job done, he takes away that shiney record."

"He would be the only man to defeat Floyd Mayweather. So, of course, if you're going to step in there, you want that. For Mayweather, I also understand his side. He's like, 'I've been retired for quite some time. McGregor was my last fight in 2017, five years have passed. I'm out there boxing the likes of Logan Paul.'"

McGregor returned to the world of mixed martial arts following the summer-spectacle he put on with Mayweather five years ago.

'The Notorious' comeback fight came against another unbeaten fighter when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via rear-naked choke at UFC 229. While McGregor did return to the win column by finishing Donald Cerrone in less than a minute at UFC 246, he also went on to lose back-to-back bouts to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264, respectively.

Mayweather has since gone on to take part in a few exhibition boxing bouts since retiring after fighting the Irish superstar. 'Money' participated in novelty attractions against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and most recently, Don Moore in May.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather I

The first Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather bout was one of the most lucrative fights in the history of combat sports.The crossover Showtime pay-per-view attraction pitted the then-reigning UFC lightweight champion against arguably the most technically-sound boxer of all-time, capturing the attention of many.

The August 2017 mega fight ended when 'Pretty Boy' Floyd put away the Irishman via tenth round TKO. Mayweather improved his record to 50-0 while conversely, McGregor's boxing record fell to 0-1.

