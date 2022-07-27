"I don't think since B.J. Penn vs Jens Pulver, have we seen someone take the back like that" - Michael Bisping predicts big things for Paddy Pimblett even if he doesn't become UFC champion

Michael Bisping recently drew comparisons between Paddy Pimblett and BJ Penn when he rematched Jens Pulver.

On episode 412 of Believe You Me, Bisping and former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith discussed the fallout from UFC London on July 23. Pimblett's victory was understandably a big event takeaway.

In regards to the finishing sequence of Pimblett's third UFC fight, Bisping said:

"Jordan Leavitt was having a lot of success in that first round. Paddy ended on top and was threatening...Made it a discussion as to whether or not who won the first round. That is disappointing if you're looking at the trajectory of Paddy. However the way that he finished it was spectacular."

Michael Bisping continued:

"I don't think since B.J. Penn vs Jens Pulver, have we seen someone take the back like that. Use the body triangle to tie up one of the arms because you're fucked. Getting out of a body triangle is bad enough. When you've got one of your arms thrown in the mix as well, it's almost impossible. Poor old Jordan Leavitt, he was a sitting duck."

Watch the video below:

Paddy Pimblett locked in a rear-naked choke at two minutes and 46 seconds of the second stanza against Jordan Leavitt.

Leavitt's mixed martial arts record fell to 10-2 overall, while Pimblett's MMA record improved to 19-3 following the weekend's fistic fireworks.

Michael Bisping's championship pedigree

Bisping would certainly know a thing or two about what it takes to become a UFC champion. He eventually captured the UFC middleweight world championship after a long odyssey buildup to that moment.

The left hook heard around the world landed on Luke Rockhold in June 2016 and Bisping finally hoisted the UFC's 185 pound title overhead at UFC 199.

Bisping successfully defended his crown in a rematch against arch rival Dan Henderson. He then evened up their series by way of unanimous decision at UFC 204 in October 2016.

He eventually lost his hold on the gold to Georges St Pierre at UFC 217 in November 2017.

'The Count' fought one more time before hanging up the gloves for good. He fought a few weeks after the GSP fight and got finished by Kelvin Gastelum in the process.

