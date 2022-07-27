"Talent, toughness, charisma, smart, and human" - Teddy Atlas calls Paddy Pimblett the "full package" after UFC London fight and post-fight interview

Paddy Pimblett has certainly piqued the interest of famed boxing trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas.

On a recent episode of The Fight, Atlas covered multiple issues in the world of combat sports, touching on topics like Isaac Dogboe beating Joet Gonzalez, the upcoming GGG vs Canelo bout, and UFC London fallout.

One of the most impactful highlights of the weekend did not come from a punch, kick, knee, or elbow. Instead, it stemmed from an emotional and thoughtful post-fight interview with 'The Baddy'.

Referring to Paddy Pimblett's post-fight speech regarding mental health and men being more vocal about their own struggles, Atlas said:

"So far he's shown a granite chin. But he also showed his versatility in this fight. For me, I marked it down when I say the full package. Talent, toughness, charisma, smart, and human. I think the last part is the part... That really struck me, the human side."

"With all this, how tough they are and how animalistic they can be inside that Octagon. For the most part, I see nothing but good human beings, and they really are."

Paddy Pimblett's second UFC London win

'The Baddy' notched his third UFC victory in a row, yet his words on the microphone afterward seem to be attracting even more attention.

Paddy Pimblett's post-fight sentiments have even become immortalized in works of art in the days following UFC London as well.

via IG/sykedundee Graffiti artist SYKE painted this mural of Paddy Pimblettvia IG/sykedundee Graffiti artist SYKE painted this mural of Paddy Pimblett 🎨via IG/sykedundee https://t.co/HUxu4ZSlpW

Pimblett secured a rear-naked choke victory over Jordan Leavitt in the second stanza of the July 23 contest. This makes it back-to-back victories via RNC for 'The Baddy' after finishing Rodrigo Vargas with the submission in the first round during their March bout.

Although he is less than a full handful of fights into his tenure with the UFC, Pimblett's star power is burgeoning. The Barstool Sports-signed athlete is a brand ambassador and content creator as well. 'The Badd' and his surrounding fanfare have reached the point now where some are comparing his rise to that of Conor McGregor's.

