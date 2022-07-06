Besides mental "edge," here's how Teddy Atlas believes Alex Pereira poses a great challenge to Israel Adesanya

Teddy Atlas is already breaking down what seems to be the next UFC middleweight world title fight. The legendary boxing trainer and active mixed martial arts personality was discussing key happenings from this past weekend's UFC 276.

The International Fight Week pay-per-view saw Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira emerge victorious from their respective bouts. The two foes are familiar with each other after competing twice in Glory, so Atlas is intrigued by the possibility of a third throwdown.

This was discussed at length during the latest episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas.

"It's not with kickboxing. It's not with the gloves. It's different, but I still think it's very interesting because of what (Alex) Pereira brings to the equation with the edge mentally. Maybe, maybe. But also with his long arms. Because Izzy has those long arms, and he controls geography very well. To his liking on the outside when he wants to and sets up counters."

"[Adesanya has] moments where his opponent will make mistakes sometimes and lunge a little bit to get to him where he can fill the hole with his fast hands. Pereira has the length of arms, the long arms to match him in that area. To in some ways take away that advantage from Izzy."

"Where his arms are long too and where he can negate some of that advantage that Izzy usually has in that dimension, in that domain. So for all those reasons, I look forward to that fight."

Teddy Atlas and the UFC 276 middleweight fallout

Adesanya defended his undisputed middleweight title for the fifth time in the night's main event against Jared Cannonier. 'The Last Stylebender' put on a clinic against 'The Killa Gorilla' and garnered the unanimous decision win.

Pereira blasted Sean Strickland in the first round of their bout, and the highlight-reel KO is likely to jettison the previously unranked 'Poatan' to the next crack at the crown.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Alex Pereira enters the middleweight rankings at #6 Alex Pereira enters the middleweight rankings at #6 https://t.co/T7D4bjhx9P

Pereira is 2-0 against Adesanya in kickboxing, but this would be their first MMA encounter should the fight end up taking place.

